ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Joke About Their ‘Great Week’ on ‘GMA3’: ‘I Just Want This One to Keep Going and Going’

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Torvl_0jVPj83u00

In on the joke? While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have yet to directly address their reported relationship, the GMA3 co-anchors seemingly poked fun at the controversy when they returned for the third hour of Good Morning America on Friday, December 2.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Scandal: Everything to Know

Read article

“Hey there, everybody. Good afternoon. Welcome to GMA3: What You Need to Know on this Friday . You know, it's too bad it's Friday,” Holmes, 45, began.

Robach, 49, was quick to disagree: “Is it?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aa4OF_0jVPj83u00
ABC/Heidi Gutman

“It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” he continued while a smile. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”

His co-anchor laughed, but added: “Speak for yourself.”

The coworkers have been making waves since Wednesday, November 30, when the Daily Mail published photos of their recent outings outside of the office. The cozy snaps, taken throughout November, featured the pair holding hands and engaging in playful PDA.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Blended Family Guide

Read article

Both Robach and Holmes have been married to other people for more than a decade . While she wed Andrew Shue in February 2010, he tied the knot with Marilee Fiebig that March. The Melrose Place alum has yet to react to the reports about Robach and Holmes, but he did wipe his spouse from his Instagram profile. Us Weekly also confirmed that Robach and Shue sold their NYC apartment weeks ago, putting it on the market in September. While the twosome don’t have any kids together, they previously gushed about their blended family. (He shares three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney and she is mom to two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)

“We’re very aware that we’re like the cool aunt or uncle. We never want to take the place of their parents,” Shue told Us in 2017 about being a stepdad.

“We’re mentors who guide them and love them,” Robach added at the time. “My daughters have a stepmother with their father, and I look at it like, there are more people who love my kids.”

Holmes, for his part, shares daughter Sabine with Fiebig and daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson .

Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals

Read article

Robach and Holmes first returned to the air on Thursday, December 1.

“It’s Friday eve,” Robach said on the broadcast.

“Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” Holmes responded as she raised her hand. “Of course we are. Welcome, everybody, to GMA3: What You Need to Know. Always good to see you.”

Robach and Holmes have been cohosting GMA3 since 2020, typically joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton in studio. On Friday, she Zoomed in from Florida.

After the aforementioned photos surfaced, an insider told Us that the colleagues’ reported relationship “blossomed from a close friendship.”

“They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the source added.

Comments / 100

SWRose
3d ago

People have no respect for marriage anymore. The way they are both joking about this whole situation is disgusting, they deserve each other

Reply(6)
52
Morine Midgett
3d ago

unrighteousness never brings forth anything of value. these are God less people who want what they want for themselves regardless who gets hurt because of it.

Reply(3)
15
Helix
3d ago

These two are a couple of real role models. Pillars of integrity. Aren’t news anchors supposed to at least appear trustworthy? Goodbye GMA.

Reply
8
Related
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
RadarOnline

The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at ‘GMA’ ‘as a couple’: They’re ‘fine’

see also Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair New pictures show Robach and Holmes cozying up to each... Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrived at ABC headquarters together to tape “GMA 3” as if “nothing happened” despite news of their alleged affair breaking, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source claims. As Page Six reported, Robach and Holmes began...
People

T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
Us Weekly

Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold Their New York Apartment Ahead of T.J. Holmes Affair Rumors: Details

Preparing to part ways? Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, sold their New York City apartment one week before the Good Morning America co-anchor was photographed getting cozy with coworker T.J. Holmes. Us Weekly confirmed that Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, listed their property in September. Two months later, the spacious apartment went off the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Page Six

Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization

Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
RadarOnline

'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show

Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
People

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was Known by 'So Many' at GMA: 'They Were Flirtatious'

A TV insider tells PEOPLE exclusively that "there were so many people internally that were unhappy" about the romance between the Good Morning America co-hosts The relationship between Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was no secret to their colleagues. A TV insider tells PEOPLE that even though news of their romance broke this week, the pair's relationship was "widely known" among many GMA staffers — so much so that they were told to "knock off" their flirty behavior a while ago. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about...
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy