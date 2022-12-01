Read full article on original website
Yulman Stadium erupts into celebration as Green Wave captures AAC Championship
Tulane Green Wave football and Coach Willie Fritz made history on Dec. 3 as the team captured the American Athletic Conference Championship with a thrilling victory over the University of Central Florida, 45-28, in a packed Yulman Stadium. Next up: A trip to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. The Green Wave will play against the University of Southern California. Read a recap of the exciting AAC game and see a gallery of game photos at the Tulane Athletics site. Roll Wave!
