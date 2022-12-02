Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
When exactly do everyday fantasies go from ‘little white lies’ to a mental disorder?
Billy Liar, created in the 1950s, is a fantasist; a teller of tall tales who lives much of his time in the imaginary world of Ambrosia. He is engaged to two girls and fancies a third. He is desperate to get out of the dead-end town of Stradhoughton where he lives with his working-class family and where he has secreted 211 “luxury” calendars under his bed that he should have posted nine months before, on behalf of his employers, Shadrack & Duxbury, “funeral furnishers”.
The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose
Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
‘Family Karma’ Cast Will Face ‘Difficult Choices’ That Could Have ‘Dire’ Consequences, Amrit Reveals [Exclusive]￼
Amrit Kapai said the 'Family Karma' cast will face life changing decisions and challenges this season that could have 'dire' consequences.
Some Experts Say Birth Order Can Explain Your Personality–Is it True?
If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
Opinion: Little White Lies Can Destroy An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
White lies have become acceptable in our society as a way to shield our loved ones from a supposedly "painful" truth. The issue with “little white lies” is that it’s easy to start withholding information until it starts to snowball into full-on blatant lying.
Our new love affair with the office is a step towards a better philosophy of work
Our love affair with working from home, triggered during Covid lockdowns by the often cheerless embrace of Zoom, is cooling sharply. The daily commute is becoming fashionable, especially if you are young. The alternative is experienced by too many as lonely, isolating, distracting, threatening to one’s mental health, polluting of one’s home space. It’s expensive to keep warm – and you’re often the last to find out what’s going on among your colleagues.
What Is Love Bombing?
How do you spot love bombing in a relationship? At first, you don't. Your new relationship unfolds like a fairy tale as your partner showers you with gifts, compliments, affection, and promises of a future together. Then suddenly everything changes. Where your partner was once attentive and caring, they are now distant, cold, and even mean. And you're left wondering whether their feelings were ever genuine.
Andrew Dominik Blames ‘Blonde’ Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as “Empowered Woman”
Andrew Dominik has addressed the backlash against Blonde, his Marilyn Monroe biopic for Netflix which heavily divided public opinion after its world premiere in Venice. Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the director said that the U.S. audiences had the strongest adverse reaction to the film — “they hated the movie!” — and claimed that when it came to iconic Americans such as Monroe, they only wanted to see a celebration. More from The Hollywood ReporterSaudi Film Pioneer and Red Sea Film Festival Founder Mahmoud Sabbagh Unveils Latest Feature 'Last Party in Rumah Desert' (Exclusive)How 'Blonde' Star Ana de...
What Is Wardrobe Envy And How Does It Affect Your Friendships?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. At one time or another, we're all driven by a need to "Keep up with the Joneses," a phrase which originated from a long-running Arthur R. "Pop" Momand comic strip (via The New York Times). However, Momand's work came prior to social media, an invention which has made besting your neighbors and, nowadays, your neighbor's neighbors, even more impossible. According to Nelson W Aldrich Jr, author of 1988's "Old Money: The Mythology of Wealth in America," envy is "the almost frantic sense of emptiness inside oneself, as if the pump of one's heart were sucking on air," per Psychology Today.
Attachment theory: what people get wrong about pop psychology’s latest trend for explaining relationships
Attachment theory is almost everywhere. In magazines and books, in the news, on social media and in our conversations with each other. Originally rooted in developmental psychology, the theory explains how we form and maintain close relationships in order to survive and thrive in the environment we are born into. It was quickly picked up not only by pop culture but also social psychology, psychotherapy, psychiatry as well as child welfare practice.
