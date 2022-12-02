Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman, 41, killed in crash on M-60 in Cass County
A 41-year-old Mishawaka woman was killed after her vehicle was hit from behind and sent her into the path of an oncoming semi. The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, on M-60 at Anderson Road in Howard Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s investigation, Sarah...
Public help need to identify alleged illegal dumping suspect in Berrien County
Public help is needed identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage. The person was seen with the garbage on Nov. 27 in the area of La Salle and North Winans Streets, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Anybody with information is asked...
Former deputy pleads guilty in connection to missing money from Niles Wrestling Club
A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses after being accused of taking money from the Niles Wrestling Club. The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office originally charged Trent Babcock with three counts of felony embezzlement. He’s accused of using...
Benton Harbor residents reminded to use caution during lead service line replacement
As lead service line replacement in Benton Harbor nears completion, the Berrien County Health Department is reminding residents that free lead filters, cartridges and installation assistance are available and sharing important filter maintenance tips. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising residents to wait until their home...
Woman accused in series of barn fires pleads guilty to one charge of arson
The woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Monday. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. Seven other counts of arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed, due to evidentiary issues, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a veteran food basket giveaway on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. The event will distribute 150 food baskets from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave. The baskets will contain a variety of...
