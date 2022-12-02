The woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Monday. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. Seven other counts of arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed, due to evidentiary issues, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

