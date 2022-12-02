ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Mishawaka woman, 41, killed in crash on M-60 in Cass County

A 41-year-old Mishawaka woman was killed after her vehicle was hit from behind and sent her into the path of an oncoming semi. The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, on M-60 at Anderson Road in Howard Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s investigation, Sarah...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Woman accused in series of barn fires pleads guilty to one charge of arson

The woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Monday. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. Seven other counts of arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed, due to evidentiary issues, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

