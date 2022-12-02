Read full article on original website
With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms. The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.
Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
Homegrown Mets 2022 Version
The loss of any decent homegrown player is sad, the loss of an all-time great like Jacob deGrom is an entirely different kind of pain that many are feeling right now. But in the end, there will be an opening day in about 5 months, we will be excited and there's a decent chance the Mets will be a post-season player again in 2023. While the Mets have done a pretty good job of drafting and developing stars, an all-homegrown club would likely have fallen well-short of the 2022 version that had added five major pieces (Max, Marte, Bassitt, Canha, Escobar) last off-season.
UnforMETable, Episode 100: Terry Leach
Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past. As R.A. Dickey would a generation later, Terry Leach saw his future dream of major league glory seemingly disappear to the scourge of arm injuries, only to reinvent himself with a unique pitching style and a dogged determination to pitch in the major leagues and ultimately put pen to paper to eloquently write about the experience.
Francisco Lindor was everything the Mets paid for in 2022
Mets fans have always been known as a rational bunch. The same, of course, is true of the fine people whose job it is to cover this team. That’s why, when Francisco Lindor put up some pretty atrocious numbers to begin his Mets tenure in 2021, nobody panicked, and everybody remained secure in the knowledge that the superstar player the Mets gave an overwhelmingly huge contract to would eventually put up the kind of production he’s put up over his entire career.
Winter Meetings Day 1 rumor tracker and open thread
Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings will officially get underway Sunday as executives, agents, players and media come together in San Diego. In recent days, the offseason has shown signs of life with Jacob deGrom heading to Texas on a big five-year deal. Plenty of other top free agents remain on the board starting with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
