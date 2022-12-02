ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Meetings

With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms. The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker

High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite

The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadspin

The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to

The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
ATLANTA, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Homegrown Mets 2022 Version

The loss of any decent homegrown player is sad, the loss of an all-time great like Jacob deGrom is an entirely different kind of pain that many are feeling right now. But in the end, there will be an opening day in about 5 months, we will be excited and there's a decent chance the Mets will be a post-season player again in 2023. While the Mets have done a pretty good job of drafting and developing stars, an all-homegrown club would likely have fallen well-short of the 2022 version that had added five major pieces (Max, Marte, Bassitt, Canha, Escobar) last off-season.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
Amazin' Avenue

UnforMETable, Episode 100: Terry Leach

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the team past. As R.A. Dickey would a generation later, Terry Leach saw his future dream of major league glory seemingly disappear to the scourge of arm injuries, only to reinvent himself with a unique pitching style and a dogged determination to pitch in the major leagues and ultimately put pen to paper to eloquently write about the experience.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers to Make Historic Hire

The Texas Rangers are preparing to hire Michaelene Courtis away from the San Diego Padres in a move that would make her the highest-ranking woman to serve in the club's baseball operations. The Dallas Morning News reported the impending move on Sunday night from Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Francisco Lindor was everything the Mets paid for in 2022

Mets fans have always been known as a rational bunch. The same, of course, is true of the fine people whose job it is to cover this team. That’s why, when Francisco Lindor put up some pretty atrocious numbers to begin his Mets tenure in 2021, nobody panicked, and everybody remained secure in the knowledge that the superstar player the Mets gave an overwhelmingly huge contract to would eventually put up the kind of production he’s put up over his entire career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
batterypower.com

Winter Meetings Day 1 rumor tracker and open thread

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings will officially get underway Sunday as executives, agents, players and media come together in San Diego. In recent days, the offseason has shown signs of life with Jacob deGrom heading to Texas on a big five-year deal. Plenty of other top free agents remain on the board starting with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
TEXAS STATE
Amazin' Avenue

Get your Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander shirts now

