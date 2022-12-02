Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
Major road projects in Round Rock planned to ease traffic, add capacity
One road project undergoing a major overhaul in Round Rock is RM 620. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) As the city of Round Rock experiences large-scale and rapid growth, officials are emphasizing the need to overhaul, upgrade and add to local infrastructure. Round Rock Transportation Director Gary Hudder said key...
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
Growing semiconductor industry solidifies Central Texas' status as 'Silicon Hills'
The Central Texas region is seeing a growth in chipmakers who produce semiconductor chips that have a range of consumer, government and telecommunications uses and can be found in everything from toasters and cell phones to vehicles. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After a year that has seen a national increase in...
Williamson County uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to renovate mental health crisis center
The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved renovations to the Law Enforcement Drop Center. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court signed off on renovations to expand the county’s Law Enforcement Drop Center on Dec. 6 as the county continues its work with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services to assist individuals experiencing mental health crises.
MesaRx Pharmacy providing advanced medical solutions, free delivery in Northwest Austin
Mesa Pharmacy is located between Galaxy Cafe and Third Coast martial arts in a stip mall and provides advanced medical solutions along with prescription medicine. (Courtesy MesaRx Pharmacy) MesaRx Pharmacy on Mesa Drive near the intersection of Steck Avenue opened its doors Oct. 12 at 8127 Mesa Drive, Ste. B205,...
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park marks 10 years of business
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park on East Whitestone Boulevard celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Cedar Park location of Roosters Men’s Grooming Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12, according to owner Michael McHenry. The business—located at 1400 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park—offers...
Pflugerville, Hutto road projects to add connectivity amid rapid growth
One major improvement project in Hutto involves substantial upgrades to North FM 1660 and Hwy. 79. (Courtesy city of Hutto) As populations and physical boundaries in Pflugerville and Hutto quickly expand and grow, city leaders are working on several immediate transportation projects and planning to address long-term growth. Between road...
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children
The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake
Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
Austin runoff candidates raise $1M ahead of December election; Watson leads with $456K
Candidates raised more than $1 million and spent $880,000 million since Oct. 30. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Remaining candidates in Austin's four City Council contests raised a combined $1.09 million and spent $889,000 in the lead-up to the runoff on election day Dec. 13. New campaign finance reports showed how the...
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
2 years into Project Connect, report shows MetroRail Red Line on track
Austin Transit Partnership presented Mayor Steve Adler, District 5 Council Member Ann Kitchen, District 3 Council Member Sabino “Pio” Renteria and District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo framed plaques to thank them for their services Nov. 30 as their terms are up. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) An annual Capital...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Kyle City Council to receive update on $294M road bond, hold public hearing regarding downtown master plan and more Dec. 6
The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.
New PUD near Hester's Crossing to bring up to 276 housing units in Round Rock following approval
A new mixed-use residential and commercial development set for the intersection of Hester's Crossing Road and Rawhide Drive could bring up to 276 residential units to the La Frontera area in Round Rock. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) A new mixed-use residential and commercial development set for the intersection of...
Travis County celebrates opening of $333M civil court complex
The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility includes 25 court rooms. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) On Dec. 2, Travis County held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new Civil and Family Courts Facility. "The last time that we held [a civil court] opening like this was back in...
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
AISD superintendent search continues; interim projected to be named in December
The Austin ISD board of trustees met Dec. 1 for an information session and special meeting. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) At a Dec. 1 meeting, staff and the Austin ISD board of trustees—including the three newly elected members—reaffirmed plans to name a new permanent superintendent by summer 2023 and a new interim superintendent in December.
Pflugerville officials talk possible uses for ARPA funds
Representatives from several local nonprofits made appearances at Pflugerville City Council's Nov. 29 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville could allocate its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds toward addressing food insecurity within the city. The city previously put $920,000 in ARPA funds toward a small-business grant program called PfCares. At...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1