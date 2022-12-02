ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Williamson County uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to renovate mental health crisis center

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved renovations to the Law Enforcement Drop Center. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court signed off on renovations to expand the county’s Law Enforcement Drop Center on Dec. 6 as the county continues its work with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services to assist individuals experiencing mental health crises.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children

The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake

Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023

Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway

Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council to receive update on $294M road bond, hold public hearing regarding downtown master plan and more Dec. 6

The Kyle City Council will meet Dec. 6 at 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council is set to receive an update from the city's consultant and the interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix regarding the status of the 2022 road bond that passed last month at its regular meeting Dec. 6. The council will also take action on road priorities within the bond based on feedback and information from city staff and the council itself.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials talk possible uses for ARPA funds

Representatives from several local nonprofits made appearances at Pflugerville City Council's Nov. 29 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville could allocate its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds toward addressing food insecurity within the city. The city previously put $920,000 in ARPA funds toward a small-business grant program called PfCares. At...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

