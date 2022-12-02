ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Robesonian

Pet of the week

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqwDV_0jVPKNOT00

Arnold, a 4-month-old lab mix puppy, is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. He is super sweet, playful and friendly, getting along well with children and other animals. Arnold is a healthy pup and is up-to-date on vaccinations and is “ready to find his forever home. His adoption fee is $250 with an approved application. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. An application can also be found at www.robesoncountyhumanesociety.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
cbs17

Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
cbs17

Bojangles donates $500 to Raeford teacher

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sondra Mackie received a special surprise for the holiday season– a monetary bonus from Bojangles. Mackie teaches second grade at Scurlock Elementary School in Raeford. She is one of ten teachers in the country to receive $500 from Bojangles. Mackie was chosen for her...
WBTW News13

Amazing Grace Park spreads holiday cheer to Marion community

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning in Marion, spreading tons of holiday joy. People gathered at the Amazing Grace Park for a day filled with holiday cheer and Christmas shopping from local vendors at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland. “It’s a thing we brought to the community […]
columbuscountynews.com

Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery

Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
The Robesonian

On walking in darkness

Last Sunday, our congregation began the observance of the season of Advent. Advent is a word that simply means “arrival” or “beginning.” In the history of the Church, the season of Advent is the four Sundays prior to Christmas day, a season of preparation for the celebration of the arrival of God in the person the Son, Jesus.
WITN

Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WBTW News13

Fire destroys mobile home near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Friday morning destroyed a mobile home near Longs, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 9:20 a.m. to the fire on Usher Road, south of Longs. Crews were able to quickly control the fire, but one person was displaced and […]
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
TheDailyBeast

‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.

A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being investigated as a criminal occurrence.”Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department told the local newspaper, The Pilot, that the substations had been damaged by gunfire.A reporter from the paper who visited one substation smelled oil leaking from it and saw an access gate snapped off its pole. Workers were...
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
wpde.com

Timmonsville holding annual Christmas festival while giving back to community

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Timmonsville is holding their annual Christmas festival. They're also giving back to less fortunate children. To get in to the Christmas spirit, they've decorated the towns greenspace with lights and trees through downtown. The police department has collected toys, shoes and food...
cbs17

Man, woman wanted in Cumberland County for thefts, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County have identified two suspects that are wanted in connection to thefts at various stores from Nov. 7-21. On Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of men that were responsible for merchandise thefts at Dollar General and Circle K stores.
WMBF

NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
cbs17

Fayetteville’s Social District opens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy