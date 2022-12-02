ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecoinrise.com

BlackRock Had Invested Over $24M In FTX

According to Reuters, BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink stated on Wednesday that the asset management giant had invested $24 million in FTX before the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Fink, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference, reportedly said that it appeared as there were misdeeds within...
kitco.com

Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
Motley Fool

Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Is it time to take the bull out of the pen? The noises emanating from the policy makers indicate a willingness to possibly change the aggressive rate hike stance taken in the ongoing efforts to quell inflation. In a speech on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for...
MySanAntonio

BlackRock faces $2 billion hit as DeSantis escalates ESG fight

Florida is pulling about $2 billion from BlackRock Inc. in the largest anti-ESG withdrawal announced by a U.S. state, as Republicans ramp up their fight against the world's largest money manager. BlackRock wasn't aware of the decision until reading about it Thursday in a statement from Florida Chief Financial Officer...
NASDAQ

How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Trading Platform INX Submits Bid To Acquire Voyager Assets

In July, Voyager Digital declared bankruptcy owing between $1 and $10 billion to creditors. INX is a FINRA and SEC-authorized broker-dealer and operates as a crypto trading platform. Similar to Binance, INX has submitted a non-binding letter of intent to purchase troubled assets from defunct asset management Voyager Digital. INX...
via.news

CSG Systems International And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – CSG Systems International (CSGS), Unilever (UL), Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
401ktv.com

ESG Investment Options Accepted in Retirement Plans by the DOL

ESG investment options are back in the spotlight as the DOL has just issued a final ruling. The ruling permits ESG investment options to be included in workplace retirement plans. (ESG stands for “environmental, social and governance,” a category of funds that incorporates these factors into the investing process.) ESG investment options are often labeled as “socially responsible” or “impact” investments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy