Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
BlackRock Had Invested Over $24M In FTX
According to Reuters, BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink stated on Wednesday that the asset management giant had invested $24 million in FTX before the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Fink, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference, reportedly said that it appeared as there were misdeeds within...
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Blackstone's grand ambitions for attracting retail money faces a hiccup
Blackstone's real-estate focused BREIT has been a key piece of its strategy to attract retail customers, but it recently halted redemptions.
DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Is it time to take the bull out of the pen? The noises emanating from the policy makers indicate a willingness to possibly change the aggressive rate hike stance taken in the ongoing efforts to quell inflation. In a speech on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for...
US stocks will slump, inflation will cool, and a recession will hit as a global downturn takes hold, top UBS strategist says
US stocks could rally in the short term but haven't bottomed yet, Bhanu Baweja said. The top UBS strategist sees underlying inflation cooling, and the US economy suffering a recession. Earnings pressure, higher bond yields, and a global downturn will likely weigh on stocks, he said. Stocks will slump, inflation...
BlackRock faces $2 billion hit as DeSantis escalates ESG fight
Florida is pulling about $2 billion from BlackRock Inc. in the largest anti-ESG withdrawal announced by a U.S. state, as Republicans ramp up their fight against the world's largest money manager. BlackRock wasn't aware of the decision until reading about it Thursday in a statement from Florida Chief Financial Officer...
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
Both bulls and bears should brace for US stock market frustration next year – but not a recession-fueled crash, former BlackRock equity chief says
Investors should be ready for a hard-to-read stock market in 2023, Crossmark's Bob Doll said. "It's going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears," the ex-BlackRock stock chief said. Doll said there could be a recession next year – but said investors can still "pick their spots". US...
Crypto Trading Platform INX Submits Bid To Acquire Voyager Assets
In July, Voyager Digital declared bankruptcy owing between $1 and $10 billion to creditors. INX is a FINRA and SEC-authorized broker-dealer and operates as a crypto trading platform. Similar to Binance, INX has submitted a non-binding letter of intent to purchase troubled assets from defunct asset management Voyager Digital. INX...
CSG Systems International And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – CSG Systems International (CSGS), Unilever (UL), Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
ESG Investment Options Accepted in Retirement Plans by the DOL
ESG investment options are back in the spotlight as the DOL has just issued a final ruling. The ruling permits ESG investment options to be included in workplace retirement plans. (ESG stands for “environmental, social and governance,” a category of funds that incorporates these factors into the investing process.) ESG investment options are often labeled as “socially responsible” or “impact” investments.
