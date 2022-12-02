Previable and Periviable Rupture of Membranes Due to Laser Photocoagulation for Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome: Pregnancy Outcomes

Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
Good News Network
Twin ‘Saved Sister’s Life’ in Womb by Sending Distress Signal Forcing Early Delivery That Uncovered Major Problem
A twin saved her sister’s life while still in the womb, by sending out distress signals prompting doctors to deliver them early—which turned out to be critical for the other twin’s survival. Preemie Poppy McBride’s heart rate began to waver on the monitor at 31 weeks and...
physiciansweekly.com
Maternal anemia in pregnancy may be associated with subsequent brain structure changes in offspring
1. Anemia during pregnancy associated with altered brain structure in children including smaller volumes of bilateral caudate, putamen and corpus callosum. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is estimated that 38% of pregnant women worldwide are anemic. Anemia is known to be a risk factor for poor maternal and infant...
Upworthy
Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 8, 2021. It has since been updated. At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
physiciansweekly.com
Uterine artery Doppler indices throughout gestation in women with and without previous Cesarean deliveries: a prospective longitudinal case-control study.
Contributor: Piengbulan Yapan,Suphaphon Tachawatcharapunya,Supitchaya Surasereewong,Piyatida Thongkloung,Julaporn Pooliam,Liona C Poon,Tuangsit Wataganara. To determine whether a history of previous Cesarean delivery (CD) impacts uterine artery (UtA) Doppler indices throughout pregnancy. Women with and without CD (NCD) were prospectively enrolled for sequential assessments of the UtA mean/median pulsatility index (UtA-PI), resistance index (UtA-RI), and systolic/diastolic ratio (UtA-S/D) at 11-13 + 6, 14-19 + 6, 30-34 + 6, and 35-37 + 6 weeks’ gestation. Data from 269/269, 246/257, 237/254, and 219/242 CD/NCD participants from each gestational period were available for analysis. Multiples of the median (MoMs) of UtA Doppler indices showed biphasic temporal (Δ) pattern; with an initial dropping until the second trimester, then a subsequent elevation until late in pregnancy (p 0.05). Mixed-effects modelling ruled out effects from nulliparity (n = 0 and 167 for CD and NCD, respectively) (p > 0.05). History of CD neither influenced the measurements nor the temporal changes of the UtA Doppler indices throughout pregnancy. The biphasic Δs of UtA Doppler indices added to the longitudinal data pool, and may aid in future development of a more personalized prediction using sequential/contingent methodologies, which may reduce the false results from the current cross-sectional screening.
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
physiciansweekly.com
Addressing Self-Injurious Behavior in the Medically Complex Child: Identifying the Root Cause vs Blocking Resulting Behavior.
Contributor: Christina Low Kapalu,Amornluck Krasaelap,Sarah S Nyp. Gillian is a 7-year-old nonverbal, internationally adopted girl with significant visual impairment (sees shadows and objects with high contrast), moderate-severe hearing loss, autism spectrum disorder, profound intellectual disability, and a seizure disorder. She resided in an orphanage until age 4 years when she was adopted by her mother. She is referred to the multidisciplinary team in developmental-behavioral pediatrics by her gastroenterologist, who is managing her constipation, for evaluation and management of self-injurious behavior that occurs before bowel movements.Gillian’s adoptive mother reported that Gillian has a history of repetitive and self-injurious behavior including hitting her head with the palm of her hand and poking her eyes. The head-hitting behavior has resulted in consistent bruising to her forehead and nasal bridge. The eye poking is of significant concern because of the possibility of resultant injury including corneal abrasion or retinal detachment. Eye poking occurs exclusively during the hour before stooling, at home and school, and is accompanied by screaming, pacing, and increased aggression toward her mother/teachers. Mother typically responds by blocking the eye poking, redirecting Gillian to the toilet, providing prompts to use calming strategies (e.g., deep breathing), or providing sensory input by rubbing her arms/back. Teachers respond in a similar way at school. Gillian’s mother has tried to place goggles over Gillian’s eyes during eye poking, but this resulted in increased aggressive behaviors.Gillian is not fully bowel trained but will sit on the toilet to urinate when prompted. She completes toilet-sits at home/school 5 to 7 times daily. Gillian passes small, soft bowel movements 2 to 4 times daily on a bowel management regimen consisting of polyethylene glycol 3350 17 grams twice daily and liquid senna 8.8 mg daily. Seizures are reportedly well controlled with an antiepileptic medication managed by her neurologist. Previous medical evaluation by otolaryngology, ophthalmology, neurology, and gastroenterology did not identify a source of pain or other cause for the eye poking. Physical examination reveals normal bowel sounds and a mildly distended abdomen but is otherwise unremarkable. What are your next steps for evaluation and treatment?
physiciansweekly.com
Does expectancy affect insomnia treatment response in cancer survivors receiving acupuncture and cognitive behavioral therapy?
Contributor: Xiaotong Li,Ting Bao,Sheila N Garland,Susan Q Li,Jennifer Yu,Yuelin Li,Jun J Mao. Insomnia negatively affects quality of life in cancer survivors. Expectations of insomnia treatment efficacy may influence response to intervention. We sought to determine whether pre-treatment outcome expectancy predicts response to two non-pharmacological interventions for insomnia among cancer survivors.
physiciansweekly.com
External root resorption (ERR) and rapid maxillary expansion (RME) at post-retention stage: a comparison between tooth-borne and bone-borne RME.
Contributor: Rosalia Leonardi,Vincenzo Ronsivalle,Ersilia Barbato,Manuel Lagravère,Carlos Flores-Mir,Antonino Lo Giudice. The study aimed to compare external root resorption (ERR) three-dimensionally in subjects treated with tooth-borne (TB) versus bone-borne (BB) rapid maxillary expansion (RME). Forty subjects who received tooth-borne RME (TB group, average age 13.3 years ± 1.10 years) or bone-borne RME (BB group, average age 14.7 ± 1.15 years) were assessed using CBCT imaging before treatment (T0) and after a 6-month retention period (T1). 3D reconstructions of the radicular anatomy of maxillary first molars (M1), first and second premolars (P1 and P2) were generated to calculate volumetric (mean and percentage values) and shape changes (deviation analysis of the radicular models) obtained at each time point. 2D assessment of radicular length changes was also performed for each tooth. Data were statistically analyzed to perform intra-group (different teeth) and inter-group comparisons.
physiciansweekly.com
A digital application and augmented physician rounds reduce postoperative pain and opioid consumption after primary total knee replacement (TKR): a randomized clinical trial.
Contributor: Julia Stuhlreyer,Christian Roder,Florian Krug,Christian Zöllner,Herta Flor,Regine Klinger. Severe postoperative pain not only is a considerable burden for patients but also leads to overprescription of opioids, resulting in considerable health concerns. The remarkable development of new technologies in the health care system provides novel treatment opportunities in this area and could exploit the additional placebo effect, provide added value for patients, and at the same time support hospital staff. We aimed to test the pain- and opioid intake-reducing effects of enhanced postoperative pain management by boosting pain medication by using a technical application and/or augmented physician rounds.
physiciansweekly.com
Lipidic extract of whole tomato reduces hyperplasia, oxidative stress and inflammation on testosterone-induced BPH in obese rats.
Contributor: Juventino Iii Colado-Velázquez,Patrick Mailloux-Salinas,David Julian Arias-Chávez,Jessica Ledesma-Aparicio,Norma Leticia Gómez-Viquez,Edgard Cano-Europa,Gabriel Noris Sarabia,Guadalupe Bravo. Tomato is an important source of lycopene, a carotenoid that has been emerging as a natural preventive agent for prostate disease. Moreover, tomato contains other components with a wide range of physiological properties,...
physiciansweekly.com
Safety and efficacy of tezepelumab vs. placebo in adult patients with severe uncontrolled asthma: a systematic review and meta-analysis.
Contributor: Mahmoud Shaban Abdelgalil,Asmaa Ahmed Elrashedy,Ahmed K Awad,Eman Reda Gad,Mahmoud M Ali,Ramadan Abdelmoez Farahat,Bassant Hassan Shawki,Mohamed Abd-ElGawad. Patients with severe uncontrolled asthma still experience acute asthma symptoms and exacerbations, particularly those with non-eosinophilic inflammation who take the maximum amount of standard drug therapy. Tezepelumab, a human monoclonal antibody, can improve lung function and enhance control of asthma symptoms in those patients, regardless of the disease’s baseline characteristics. This study aims to investigate the safety and efficacy of using tezepelumab in controlling severe symptoms of uncontrolled asthma. We performed a comprehensive literature search in several databases, including PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and clinicaltrial.gov, using a well-established search strategy to include all relevant publications. According to our inclusion criteria, we searched for randomized controlled trials comparing tezepelumab versus placebo in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma. We analyzed the data using The Revman 5.4 program software. The search identified 589 potential articles. After excluding studies inconsistent with selection criteria, four studies were included and analyzed qualitatively and quantitatively. The pooled effect demonstrated the better performance of tezepelumab over the placebo regarding the decrease in annualized asthma exacerbation rate (MD = - 0.74, (95% CI [- 1.04, – 0.44], p < 0.00001)), asthma control questionnaire-6 (ACQ-6) Score MD = - 0.32, (95% CI [- 0.43, – 0.21], p < 0.00001)), blood eosinophil count (MD = - 139.38 cells/mcL, (95% CI [- 150.37, – 128.39], p < 0.00001)), feNO (MD = - 10 ppb, (95% CI [- 15.81, – 4.18], p = 0.0008)) and serum total IgE (MD = - 123.51 UI/ml, (95% CI [- 206.52, – 40.50], p = 0.004)). All tezepelumab groups had higher pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in 1 s than the placebo group (MD = 0.16, (95% CI [0.10, 0.21], p < 0.00001)). Higher efficacy and safety profile was detected for tezepelumab to control the exacerbations of severe uncontrolled adult asthmatics.
physiciansweekly.com
Overall survival with triplet therapy in BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma
1. OS in triplet combination therapy (atezolizumab, vemurafenib, and cobimetinib) while numerally better, was not statistically improved when compared to treatment with just a BRAF inhibitor and a MEK inhibitor. 2. Grade 3-4 reactions occurred at similar rates between both groups, but there were some differences in the atezolizumab group...
physiciansweekly.com
Autoimmune encephalitis misdiagnosis in adults can lead to harm
1. In this retrospective multicenter study, among a total of 107 outpatients misdiagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis, correct diagnoses included functional neurologic disorder, neurodegenerative disease, primary psychiatric disease, and cognitive deficits from comorbidities and cerebral neoplasms. 2. Overinterpretation of positive serum antibodies and misinterpretation of functional/psychiatric or nonspecific cognitive dysfunction as...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival
1. Patients receiving autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) had a 20% relative reduction in death risk. 2. DCVax-L appears safe, with only 5 of 2,151 (0.2%) doses resulting in serious adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prognosis for glioblastoma is poor, as it remains...
physiciansweekly.com
Prelimbic and infralimbic medial prefrontal cortex neuron activity signals cocaine seeking variables across multiple timescales.
The prefrontal cortex is critical for execution and inhibition of reward seeking. Neural manipulation of rodent medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) subregions differentially impacts execution and inhibition of cocaine seeking. Dorsal, or prelimbic (PL), and ventral, or infralimbic (IL) mPFC are implicated in cocaine seeking or extinction of cocaine seeking, respectively. This differentiation is not seen across all studies, indicating that further research is needed to understand specific mPFC contributions to drug seeking.
physiciansweekly.com
Intralesional Hepatitis B Vaccine Vs. Intramuscular for Multiple Warts
Increased humoral and cell-mediated immunity has been associated with vaccination against the hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV stands for the hepatitis B virus. Intralesional HBV vaccination has been utilized in recent attempts at immunotherapy for common warts, with varying degrees of success. The purpose of this research is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of treating multiple common warts with HBV immunization administered intralesionally as opposed to intramuscular (IM).
physiciansweekly.com
ADAPTABLE Compares EHRs to Patient-reported Measures
Gathering clinical events in pragmatic clinical trials may be aided by patient-reported health data. However, there needs to be more information about the viability of using patient-reported data in population-based studies of health. The purpose of this pragmatic clinical experiment was to assess the degree of agreement between patient-reported and EHR-based characteristics. A concordance substudy of a comparative effectiveness research trial utilized data from the pragmatic clinical trial ADAPTABLE (Aspirin Dosing: A Patient-Centric Trial Assessing Benefits and Long-Term Effectiveness). Between April 2016 and June 30, 2019, the study randomly assigned 15,076 participants with preexisting atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease to receive either low or high-dose aspirin. Patient-reported data gathered through an online portal and data from electronic sources (electronic health record data) were compared across 4 categories (demographic characteristics, encounters, diagnoses, and procedures).
physiciansweekly.com
Radionuclide Therapy Using Peptide Receptor
The idea of using a targeting molecule that is radioactively labeled with a diagnostic radionuclide for positron emission tomography or single photon emission computed tomography imaging with the potential to show that tumoricidal radiation can be delivered to tumoral sites by administration of the same or a similar targeting molecule that is radioactively labeled with a therapeutic radionuclide called “theranostics.” For somatostatin receptor-positive, well-differentiated (neuro-)endocrine neoplasms (NENs), peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) using radiolabeled somatostatin analogs (SSAs) is a well-established second/third-line theranostic therapy.
physiciansweekly.com
Economic Evaluation of Trametinib for Low-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer Patients
Trametinib improved progression-free survival (PFS) over the standard of care (SOC) of therapy for patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) was demonstrated in the GOG 281/LOGS study. The purpose of this research was to compare the costs associated with trametinib with the current standard of therapy for recurrent LGSOC among US payers.
