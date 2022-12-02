Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival
1. Patients receiving autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) had a 20% relative reduction in death risk. 2. DCVax-L appears safe, with only 5 of 2,151 (0.2%) doses resulting in serious adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prognosis for glioblastoma is poor, as it remains...
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
The virus is more likely to survive on certain foods, depending on the conditions in which they’re stored.
physiciansweekly.com
Risk of recurrent thromboembolic events according to treatment duration in patients with superficial vein thrombosis treated with intermediate dose of tinzaparin.
Contributor: Christos Karathanos,Stavros K Kakkos,Georgios Georgiadis,Christos Ioannou,Spyros Vasdekis,Dimitrios Chatzis,Panagiotis Latzios,Athanasios D Giannoukas,. To evaluate the risk of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) recurrence at 3 months in relation to treatment duration, according to baseline risk factor profiles, in patients with superficial vein thrombosis (SVT) treated with intermediate dose of tinzaparin. We...
physiciansweekly.com
Does expectancy affect insomnia treatment response in cancer survivors receiving acupuncture and cognitive behavioral therapy?
Contributor: Xiaotong Li,Ting Bao,Sheila N Garland,Susan Q Li,Jennifer Yu,Yuelin Li,Jun J Mao. Insomnia negatively affects quality of life in cancer survivors. Expectations of insomnia treatment efficacy may influence response to intervention. We sought to determine whether pre-treatment outcome expectancy predicts response to two non-pharmacological interventions for insomnia among cancer survivors.
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
physiciansweekly.com
Efficacy of Electroacupuncture Combined with Intravenous Patient-controlled Analgesia after Cesarean Section: A Randomized Clinical Trial.
Contributor: Ying Jin,Xiaoshuai Yu,Shen Hu,Lanying Liu,Bin Wang,Yuanling Feng,Yubo Li,Bing Xiong,Liquan Wang. Electroacupuncture is a non-pharmacological intervention for analgesia that is widely recognized as therapy for pain. However, the clinical efficacy of electroacupuncture combined with patient-controlled intravenous analgesia for postoperative analgesia after cesarean section remains unclear. To assess the efficacy of...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
physiciansweekly.com
Acute kidney injury as an independent predicting factor for stage 3 or higher chronic kidney disease after nephrectomy.
Contributor: Xiaoqian Yang,Tianyi Zhang,Hang Zhou,Zhaohui Ni,Qin Wang,Jiajia Wu,Qian Chen,Ming Qiu,Yue Wang,Tingting Fu,Mingyu Ye,Jin Zhang,Wei Xue,Shan Mou. The association between postoperative acute kidney injury (AKI) and long-term renal function after nephrectomy has not been fully explored, with accurate prognostic models in which AKI is an independent predicting variable still being absent.
physiciansweekly.com
Lipidic extract of whole tomato reduces hyperplasia, oxidative stress and inflammation on testosterone-induced BPH in obese rats.
Contributor: Juventino Iii Colado-Velázquez,Patrick Mailloux-Salinas,David Julian Arias-Chávez,Jessica Ledesma-Aparicio,Norma Leticia Gómez-Viquez,Edgard Cano-Europa,Gabriel Noris Sarabia,Guadalupe Bravo. Tomato is an important source of lycopene, a carotenoid that has been emerging as a natural preventive agent for prostate disease. Moreover, tomato contains other components with a wide range of physiological properties,...
3 more women sue L’Oreal over claims that their products caused cancer
Three more women are suing L’Oreal over claims that the chemicals in hair straighteners offered by the company gave them recurring cancers and tumors. The first lawsuit was filed in October 2022 by Jennifer Mitchell in Missouri. She became the first woman to sue L’Oreal after being diagnosed with uterine cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Bupivacaine Reduces Post-Mohs Pain and Narcotic Use
Injection of bupivacaine following Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS): few data exist. Researchers sought to analyze the effects of bupivacaine on postoperative pain and morphine use. Patients who underwent MMS with flap reconstructions designated by the American Academy of Dermatology expert consensus as high-risk for pain and narcotic use were randomly assigned to receive either bupivacaine or saline (placebo) immediately after MMS. Patients recorded their surgical pain levels (0-10 scale) and analgesic use for 48 hours.
physiciansweekly.com
Urinalysis of individuals with renal hyperfiltration using ATR-FTIR spectroscopy.
Contributor: İlhan Kurultak,Neslihan Sarigul,Nil Su Kodal,Filiz Korkmaz. Abnormal increased glomerular filtration rate (GFR), otherwise known as renal hyperfiltration (RHf), is associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular mortality. Although it is not considered as a disease alone in medicine today, early detection of RHf is essential to reducing risk in a timely manner. However, detecting RHf is a challenge since it does not have a practical biochemical marker that can be followed or quantified. In this study, we tested the ability of ATR-FTIR spectroscopy to distinguish 17 individuals with RHf (hyperfiltraters; RHf (+)), from 20 who have normal GFR (normofiltraters; RHf(-)), using urine samples. Spectra collected from hyperfiltraters were significantly different from the control group at positions 1621, 1390, 1346, 933 and 783/cm. Intensity changes at these positions could be followed directly from the absorbance spectra without the need for pre-processing. They were tentatively attributed to urea, citrate, creatinine, phosphate groups, and uric acid, respectively. Using principal component analysis (PCA), major peaks of the second derivative forms for the classification of two groups were determined. Peaks at 1540, 1492, 1390, 1200, 1000 and 840/cm were significantly different between the two groups. Statistical analysis showed that the spectra of normofiltraters are similar; however, those of hyperfiltraters show diversity at multiple positions that can be observed both from the absorbance spectra and the second derivative profiles. This observation implies that RHf can simultaneously affect the excretion of many substances, and that a spectroscopic analysis of urine can be used as a rapid and non-invasive pre-screening tool.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationships between common carotid artery blood flow and anesthesia, pneumoperitoneum, and head-down tilt position: a linear mixed-effect analysis.
Contributor: Hyun-Kyu Yoon,Hansu Bae,Seokha Yoo,Young-Won Kim,Jinyoung Bae,Sun-Kyung Park,Hansol Kim,Young-Jin Lim,Jin-Tae Kim. This study investigated the effects of pneumoperitoneum and the head-down tilt position on common carotid artery (CCA) blood flow in surgical patients. This prospective observational study included 20 patients who underwent gynecological surgery. CCA blood flow was measured using...
physiciansweekly.com
Adaptive Risk Modeling: Improving Risk Assessment of Geriatric Hip Fracture Patients Throughout their Hospitalization.
Contributor: Garrett W Esper,Ariana T Meltzer-Bruhn,Abhishek Ganta,Kenneth A Egol,Sanjit R Konda. The purpose of this study was twofold: 1. To assess how adaptive modeling, accounting for development of inpatient complications, affects the predictive capacity of the risk tool to predict inpatient mortality for a cohort of geriatric hip fracture patients. 2. To compare how risk triaging of secondary outcomes is affected by adaptive modeling. We hypothesize that adaptive modeling will improve the predictive capacity of the model and improve the ability to risk triage secondary outcomes.
Healthline
Is There a Connection Between Dehydration and Heart Palpitations?
Yes, there’s a link between heart palpitations — your heart beating uncomfortably or unusually — and dehydration. When the body’s dehydrated, the heart has to work harder to pump blood around. This extra work can increase your heart rate and palpitations as it beats faster overall.
physiciansweekly.com
Maternal anemia in pregnancy may be associated with subsequent brain structure changes in offspring
1. Anemia during pregnancy associated with altered brain structure in children including smaller volumes of bilateral caudate, putamen and corpus callosum. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is estimated that 38% of pregnant women worldwide are anemic. Anemia is known to be a risk factor for poor maternal and infant...
physiciansweekly.com
The Effect of Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder on Treatment Compliance in Individuals Undergoing Probation Addiction Program Treatment.
The social and legal problems caused by substance use necessitate compulsory treatment. Individuals with substance use disorder who also have attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more frequently prone to crime and more severe substance use. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of ADHD on the treatment compliance.
physiciansweekly.com
A digital application and augmented physician rounds reduce postoperative pain and opioid consumption after primary total knee replacement (TKR): a randomized clinical trial.
Contributor: Julia Stuhlreyer,Christian Roder,Florian Krug,Christian Zöllner,Herta Flor,Regine Klinger. Severe postoperative pain not only is a considerable burden for patients but also leads to overprescription of opioids, resulting in considerable health concerns. The remarkable development of new technologies in the health care system provides novel treatment opportunities in this area and could exploit the additional placebo effect, provide added value for patients, and at the same time support hospital staff. We aimed to test the pain- and opioid intake-reducing effects of enhanced postoperative pain management by boosting pain medication by using a technical application and/or augmented physician rounds.
physiciansweekly.com
Do task and item difficulty affect overestimation of one’s hand hygiene compliance? A cross-sectional survey of physicians and nurses in surgical clinics of six hospitals in Germany.
Contributor: Jonas Lamping,Ivonne Tomsic,Maike Stolz,Christian Krauth,Iris F Chaberny,Thomas von Lengerke. One barrier to hand hygiene compliance is overestimation of one’s own performance. Overconfidence research shows that overestimation tends to be higher for difficult tasks, which suggests that the magnitude of overestimation also depends on how it is assessed. Thus, we tested the hypothesis that overestimation was stronger for hand hygiene indications with low compliance (i.e., high difficulty), and the hypothesis that self-reported overall compliance based on a single item is higher than based on “5 Moments of Hand Hygiene” (WHO-5) items, since the single item implies an aggregation across indications.
Comments / 0