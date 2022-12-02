ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

New Exhibit Now Open At Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS-A ribbon cutting was held on December 2 for the latest exhibit at The Virginia Living Museum, The Conservation Command Center. This new exhibit will help visitors learn more about worldwide environmental issues and how to get involved in conservation efforts. The Conservation Command Center was built in-house by...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Funnybone VB: Ali Siddiq

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian, headliner, and a great friend of the Hampton Roads Show, Ali Siddiq is in town for shows tonight and tomorrow at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at Town Center in Virginia Beach. Ali Saddiq at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. Friday, December 2 and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Gangsta Dog Opens Second Hampton Roads Location

YORK-Gary and Laura Hughes opened their first Gangsta Dog location in Hampton Roads at 319 Water St. in Yorktown in April 2021. This past fall, the couple expanded their company with the opening of a second location on the Southside. The new Gansta Dog location is at 9555 Shore Dr....
YORKTOWN, VA
macaronikid.com

Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!

To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees Welcomes Three New Members

WILLIAMSBURG- The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees recently welcomed three new members. On Monday, December 5, Colonial Williamsburg announced that marketing expert Steve Netzley, media executive Alex Wallace, and strategist Jeff Trammell have joined the Board. The addition of their appointments expands the Board’s membership to 23 leaders who are working to shape the future of the world’s largest American history museum.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wufe967.com

Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'

A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
HAMPTON, VA
Axios Richmond

A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland

The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
RICHMOND, VA

