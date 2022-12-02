Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
New Exhibit Now Open At Virginia Living Museum
NEWPORT NEWS-A ribbon cutting was held on December 2 for the latest exhibit at The Virginia Living Museum, The Conservation Command Center. This new exhibit will help visitors learn more about worldwide environmental issues and how to get involved in conservation efforts. The Conservation Command Center was built in-house by...
NBC12
Carytown billboard has community upset
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
Grab your tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at Altria Theater with a special holiday presale
The global phenomenon "Hamilton" is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond next year, and a limited presale will become available this week.
WAVY News 10
Funnybone VB: Ali Siddiq
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Comedian, headliner, and a great friend of the Hampton Roads Show, Ali Siddiq is in town for shows tonight and tomorrow at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at Town Center in Virginia Beach. Ali Saddiq at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. Friday, December 2 and...
peninsulachronicle.com
Gangsta Dog Opens Second Hampton Roads Location
YORK-Gary and Laura Hughes opened their first Gangsta Dog location in Hampton Roads at 319 Water St. in Yorktown in April 2021. This past fall, the couple expanded their company with the opening of a second location on the Southside. The new Gansta Dog location is at 9555 Shore Dr....
macaronikid.com
Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!
To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
Why Mr. Christmas is unplugging his 'Tacky Lights'
Frank Hudak is an OG of the Richmond Tacky Lights Tour. But the 80-year-old man said it was now time to hang up his Santa hat.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees Welcomes Three New Members
WILLIAMSBURG- The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees recently welcomed three new members. On Monday, December 5, Colonial Williamsburg announced that marketing expert Steve Netzley, media executive Alex Wallace, and strategist Jeff Trammell have joined the Board. The addition of their appointments expands the Board’s membership to 23 leaders who are working to shape the future of the world’s largest American history museum.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
wufe967.com
Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'
A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting
All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
"Amazing" Chesapeake woman receives a surprise gift
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
WAVY News 10
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
A look inside Richmond's new entertainment wonderland
The Park opens its doors for the first time Wednesday.Why it matters: The $8 million, 1,300-person food and entertainment venue is the size of a football field and stuffed with intricately themed diversions.What's inside: We got a sneak peek earlier this week. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🍸 The center of the venue is a 60-foot bar billed as the longest in the state, bookended by two massive 12-by-7-foot televisions. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios🎳 Behind it are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling, which is basically regular bowling but smaller. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios⛳ To the left is an elaborate, fair-themed mini golf course with holes...
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
peninsulachronicle.com
Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4
NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
