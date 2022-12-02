(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire County is seeing a spike in RSV cases. The city/county health department says they;ve noticed an uptick in RSV and cases of the flu. Both usually peak later in the winter. The health department says 13 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season. Public health managers are urging people to get a flu shot and stay at home if they are sick.

