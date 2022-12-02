Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Mohring
Robert Lee Mohring, 77, of Sparta, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home with his family at his bedside, after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. John’s Ev Lutheran Cemetery, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating.
Susan Lorraine Banker
Susan Lorraine Banker of Eau Claire, born July 17, 1937, passed away peacefully at home. on December 3, 2022 after a short respiratory illness. She was born in La Farge,. Wisconsin to Arthur Lewis Larson and Mollie Lucretia (Rockwell) Larson. She attended. and graduated from West Lima High School and...
Milton “Milt” M. Johnson
Milton (Milt) M. Johnson, age 80, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, died on December 3,. 2022 at Pine View Terrace in Black River Falls. He was born on October 15, 1942, in Aitkin,. Minnesota, the son of Milton H. and Irja I. Johnson (nee Rikala). He was quite proud of...
Eau Claire School Board Will Not Drop Japanese and Hmong Language Classes
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Schools are not dropping Hmong and Japanese language classes. The city’s school board made that decision last night. Originally, the superintendent proposed dropping the language classes to streamline the school’s offerings. Some community members complained that dropping Hmong and Japanese sent the wrong message. The superintendent last night said nothing will change next year, but left the door open to possible changes starting the year after that.
Santa’s, Mrs. Claus’s and Elves Ride Through Downtown Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire saw a lot of Santas over the weekend. The city hosted its first Santa Cycle Rampage. Dozens of Chris Kringle’s, Mrs. Claus’s, and elves rode their bikes through downtown. The Santas had to wait til Sunday afternoon, planners had hoped for a Saturday morning ride but said it was simply too cold and a little icy.
Eau Claire County Sees Spike in RSV Cases
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire County is seeing a spike in RSV cases. The city/county health department says they;ve noticed an uptick in RSV and cases of the flu. Both usually peak later in the winter. The health department says 13 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season. Public health managers are urging people to get a flu shot and stay at home if they are sick.
No Injuries Following Tomah House Fire Over the Weekend
(Tomah, WI) — Investigators continue to try to determine the cause of weekend house fire in Tomah. Firefighters say the home suffered major damage because of the fire on Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt, though seven people were inside at the time. Firefighters say it took several hours to put the fire out.
