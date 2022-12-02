ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crozet, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Locust Grove hasn’t changed much since the 90s — except that its gotten wealthier and more white

City planner Brian Haluska was surprised when he heard the 2020 Census population count for the City of Charlottesville. Haluska was certain that it would be the year that the city’s population hit 50,000 residents, with all of the young families with children he’s seen from his front porch in Locust Grove. But he was off by a few thousand: The Census counted 46,553.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

December 2022 Charlottesville rent update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
STAUNTON, VA
crozetgazette.com

Sweet Season: Bakers Bring Out Their Best for Winter Holidays

While Crozet and its neighboring rural villages haven’t quite the reputation as Vienna or Paris for outstanding bread and pastries, there are a surprising number of wonderful baked goods available. Outstanding cakes, cookies, fruitcakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, breads and even French macarons are available in Crozet and nearby. Many of our bakers make holiday specialties and have plenty of advice for home cooks, too.
CROZET, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

National website asks for help to solve local cold cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fatal crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Rockingham County. Details of what happened are not known but Sergeant Brent Coffey did confirm one person died in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 near marker 251 north of Harrisonburg. The crash snarled traffic for most...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Fire on Pen Park Lane leaves one man dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is dead after an overnight house fire in Albemarle County. The home on Pen Park Lane was destroyed and firefighters say the roof caved in. It happened just after midnight on Friday. Units from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

New Owners Aim to Increase Density in Crozet Mobile Home Park

The Crozet Mobile Village mobile home community on Park Road has been sold to a new owner who intends to increase the number of units on the site and bring the development into conformity with county code. Richard L. Hevener, who owns and operates Hevener’s Cars and Trucks in Buena Vista, owned the Crozet Mobile Village property since 1978. Hevener sold it in January of this year for $4 million to a limited liability company called Crozet MHC (Mobile Home Community), which is now one of a collection of eight mobile home parks in Virginia operating under an umbrella company called Roseland Communities.
CROZET, VA
247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police: West Main shooting self-inflicted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a person is being treated for a non-life-threatening gun injury. Police were called out to the 800 block of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, December 3, for a report of shots fired. They determined an individual had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Man reported missing out of Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. 52-year-old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

