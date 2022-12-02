Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
Locust Grove hasn’t changed much since the 90s — except that its gotten wealthier and more white
City planner Brian Haluska was surprised when he heard the 2020 Census population count for the City of Charlottesville. Haluska was certain that it would be the year that the city’s population hit 50,000 residents, with all of the young families with children he’s seen from his front porch in Locust Grove. But he was off by a few thousand: The Census counted 46,553.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
NBC 29 News
December 2022 Charlottesville rent update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
crozetgazette.com
Sweet Season: Bakers Bring Out Their Best for Winter Holidays
While Crozet and its neighboring rural villages haven’t quite the reputation as Vienna or Paris for outstanding bread and pastries, there are a surprising number of wonderful baked goods available. Outstanding cakes, cookies, fruitcakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, breads and even French macarons are available in Crozet and nearby. Many of our bakers make holiday specialties and have plenty of advice for home cooks, too.
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
wsvaonline.com
Fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Rockingham County. Details of what happened are not known but Sergeant Brent Coffey did confirm one person died in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 near marker 251 north of Harrisonburg. The crash snarled traffic for most...
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
cbs19news
Fire on Pen Park Lane leaves one man dead
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is dead after an overnight house fire in Albemarle County. The home on Pen Park Lane was destroyed and firefighters say the roof caved in. It happened just after midnight on Friday. Units from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and...
crozetgazette.com
New Owners Aim to Increase Density in Crozet Mobile Home Park
The Crozet Mobile Village mobile home community on Park Road has been sold to a new owner who intends to increase the number of units on the site and bring the development into conformity with county code. Richard L. Hevener, who owns and operates Hevener’s Cars and Trucks in Buena Vista, owned the Crozet Mobile Village property since 1978. Hevener sold it in January of this year for $4 million to a limited liability company called Crozet MHC (Mobile Home Community), which is now one of a collection of eight mobile home parks in Virginia operating under an umbrella company called Roseland Communities.
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
NBC 29 News
Police: West Main shooting self-inflicted
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a person is being treated for a non-life-threatening gun injury. Police were called out to the 800 block of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, December 3, for a report of shots fired. They determined an individual had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.
NBC 29 News
Man reported missing out of Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. 52-year-old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.
Comments / 0