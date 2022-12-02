City planner Brian Haluska was surprised when he heard the 2020 Census population count for the City of Charlottesville. Haluska was certain that it would be the year that the city’s population hit 50,000 residents, with all of the young families with children he’s seen from his front porch in Locust Grove. But he was off by a few thousand: The Census counted 46,553.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO