pagevalleynews.com
Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board
~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
Locust Grove hasn’t changed much since the 90s — except that its gotten wealthier and more white
City planner Brian Haluska was surprised when he heard the 2020 Census population count for the City of Charlottesville. Haluska was certain that it would be the year that the city’s population hit 50,000 residents, with all of the young families with children he’s seen from his front porch in Locust Grove. But he was off by a few thousand: The Census counted 46,553.
cbs19news
Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
wina.com
Dr. Bobby Chhabra
Officer Wright discusses the danger of speed and impaired driving in Albemarle during the Holidays. Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart discusses the search for the new Charlottesville Police Chief and more. Cassandra is the Community Relations Manager for the UVA Community Credit Union and she joined the show to discuss their...
pagevalleynews.com
Tastee Freez owner gets snack bar and gift shop
December 6, 1962 — On Monday of this week Mrs. Wilbur G. Jenkins received possession of the Little Snack Bar and Brown’s Gift Shop near the Luray Singing Tower on West Main Street. Mrs. Jenkins, who also operates the Luray Tastee Freez, states that the snack bar would...
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
WHSV
W.A.R.M. gets surprised with anonymous $10,000 donation
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is elated after someone donated $10,000 to their cause. Director Brian Edwards said this could not have come at a better time. “Our daily attendance has about quadrupled. We knew that the need was out there, and we knew that people...
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
cbs19news
Woman collects dog treats to give to UPS in honor of late husband
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman is continuing her veteran husband's legacy a year after he was murdered in their home. Jessica Manning, the wife of James Manning, is asking for help from the community to donate money and dog treats. This holiday season, she wants to remember her...
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
cbs19news
Local coffee vendor shares her story
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the weather gets colder it’s nice to have some fresh coffee to walk around the Farmers Market at IX Park. A local vendor shares her story of coming to Charlottesville 2 years ago. After meeting her husband in Costa Rica, they decided to...
WHSV
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last reported seen at his Waynesboro residence around 6 p.m. Saturday. Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last reported seen with a red and...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
