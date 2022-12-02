Read full article on original website
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests
Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Dr. Mitra: Pancreatic cancer is a silent killer; here's what you need to know
Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today. Pancreatic cancer is a lethal disease rarely detected at an early stage. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. It is estimated...
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Aggressive, Hard to Detect, Difficult to Treat: Why Pancreatic Cancer Is So Deadly
Pancreatic cancer isn’t selective. The disease can strike anyone and it’s often discovered at an advanced stage, making it one of the deadliest cancers. The American Cancer Society reports more than 48,000 people are expected to die of pancreatic cancer — the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. — this year.
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Doctors dismissed my symptoms — until I was diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer
Jessie Sanders said when she started experiencing debilitating abdominal pain more than five years ago, doctors blamed her symptoms on UTIs, severe cramps, hormonal changes and endometriosis. Then, over Thanksgiving break in 2021, the San Diego State University student was plunged into a bout of pain so severe she went to the emergency room. There, doctors reportedly discovered a large mass on her right ovary — and she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I was told, ‘This is just a large cyst,'” Sanders, 21, recalled in an Instagram post. “I thought my pain would finally go away.” A week later, Sanders received news...
Kids painkillers becoming harder to find as RSV and flu cases increase
The rise in cases of RSV and the flu are making painkillers for children harder to find.
More People Living with Metastatic Cancer
Experts define metastatic cancer as cancer that spreads from the anatomical location where it started to a distant part of the body. Regarding most types of cancer, oncologists classify metastatic cases as Stage IV disease. Cancer can spread, or metastasize, to just about any part of the body. In general, the most common sites of distant disease are the bone, lung, and liver, but different cancer types tend to associate with specific secondary areas. Metastatic cancer patients can first experience early-stage cancer, which develops into metastatic cancer, or they can receive a metastatic diagnosis when first learning they have cancer. When the first cancer diagnosis includes metastatic disease, doctors refer to the case as “de novo metastatic cancer.”
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Stop calling it the good cancer
These are the most common words that spill out of providers’ mouths to patients just being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. However, this statement does not make this diagnosis any easier to comprehend and digest the life-altering news that has been received by the patient. The survivability rate for this cancer is a high percentage; that is good news, but not good cancer. An issue at large is that 94 percent of patients who have this cancer have heard their diagnosis referred to as good cancer. Providers need to consider how this life-changing diagnosis impacts a patient’s life, even if the prognosis is not life-threatening, and apply better communication techniques.
Colon cancer: Dying cancer cells give neighboring tumor cells instructions on how to survive
Colorectal carcinoma is the second most common cause of cancer death in Germany. Although cancer research in recent years has been able to significantly improve early diagnosis and therapy, the resistance of advanced colorectal tumors to common chemotherapies still constitutes a major problem and contributes substantially to the high mortality rate of patients with such tumors.
Brain Tumors In Cats: Causes, Symptoms, & Treatment
Although brain tumors in cats are uncommon, they can have significant impacts on affected cats. There are a number of different types of brain tumors that cats can develop of which is associated with unique clinical signs, treatments, and prognosis. Just like any other form of cancer, early diagnosis may lead to more treatment options and better outcomes.
New genetic culprit suspected in the onset of pancreatic cancer
New research out of VCU Massey Cancer Center points to the inactivation of a previously unidentified gene as a likely culprit in the development of pancreatic cancer. Recently published in Cell Reports, the findings could alter the scientific understanding of this deadly disease and inform the establishment of novel treatments.
What Is the Mitotic Rate of Melanoma?
This measurement, found on your pathology report, is important for your doctor to know—but it doesn’t tell the whole story. While your doctor can suspect you have melanoma based on the appearance of your mole, that’s just the first step in the diagnostic process. From there, your dermatologist will take a sample of the mole and send it for analysis to determine whether it’s one of the four subtypes of this kind of skin cancer or a benign growth. What comes back in the pathology report includes four important variables—one of which is your mitotic rate, according to Susan Massick, M.D., an associate professor of dermatology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. These variables can help determine if you have melanoma and include:
Anti-VEGF Treatment for PDR Did Not Increase Odds of Tractional Retinal Detachment
No difference was seen in the odds of tractional retinal detachment between those with a loss to follow-up period of 6 months or longer and those without loss to follow-up. Intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injection-only treatment in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) was associated with a lower likelihood of tractional retinal detachment (TRD) compared with patients who received laser treatment only.
