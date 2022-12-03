ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Ismael Kone grateful for CF Montreal providing Watford transfer 'platform'

After a breakout 2022 campaign, Ismael Kone became the latest talent from Major League Soccer to complete a move to Europe. As reported by 90min, the 20-year-old midfielder - who was part of Canada's World Cup roster this winter - finally got his transfer to the English Championship with Watford after a previous move to Norwich City had broken down earlier in the year.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy