All mainlanes of I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside Drive open after big rig crash

All lanes of the I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside Drive are open after a big rig crash caused delays for hours on Friday.

A photo from TxDOT showed the truck overturned, blocking the roadway.

It's unclear exactly what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was first reported at 9:16 a.m.

