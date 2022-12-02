ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

All mainlanes of I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside Drive open after big rig crash

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0jVP3ybk00 All lanes of the I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside Drive are open after a big rig crash caused delays for hours on Friday.

A photo from TxDOT showed the truck overturned, blocking the roadway.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

It's unclear exactly what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was first reported at 9:16 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3Nqo_0jVP3ybk00

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map

cw39.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East Eastbound reopens at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After almost seven hours of being closed due to a wrong-way crash, I-10 East near Baytown has reopened, according to TxDOT. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, all lanes on the freeway at N. Main and Crosby Cedar Bayou were closed. CW39 Meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin had this update.
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hospitalized after getting hit by DWI driver in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Monday evening after getting hit by a driver accused of DWI in Acres Homes. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of W Montgomery Rd. when an unidentified officer was on a traffic stop with a citizen and an additional officer helped to conduct traffic control.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws

Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress

HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
HOUSTON, TX
