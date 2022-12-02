ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

eastoncourier.news

Dolly Curtis Receives Connecticut Art Education Award

Easton artist and supporter of artists Dolly Curtis was recognized for “her exemplary contribution to the field of visual arts” by the Connecticut Art Education Association. Curtis received Distinguished Service to the Profession Award during the 2022 CAEA holiday/awards celebration at the New Britain Museum of American Art...
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Letter: South Park, It’s Never Over Until It’s Over

Easton bought 30 acres (the South Park property) in 2008 to prevent a high-density housing development that would have broken our zoning. The town sold 20 acres of this land to the Aspetuck Land Trust to preserve it. 10 acres remain. There is new proposal to put high density housing...
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Op-Ed: Town Meeting, Vote and the Conservation Restriction

We’re entering one of the busiest times of the year for many people. Between holiday events, shopping and decorating, we all could use a few more hours in most days. However, there’s an important town vote coming up that I hope you will take the time to learn about and participate in.
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Absentee Ballots Available Today, Dec. 6 for Dec. 13 Referendum

Absentee ballots are available and MUST BE RECEIVED no later than 8 p.m. on the day of the referendum vote on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Town Clerk’s office. Voting will be held at Samuel Staples Elementary School from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Since this referendum is...
EASTON, CT

