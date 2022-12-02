Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington artist’s horse earns top bid at LexArts auction, raising $21,500
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington artist’s Horse Mania Project earned the highest bid during Friday night’s LexArts auction at Keeneland. Wylie Caudill says he submitted several designs for the LexArts 50th anniversary, and his design called Sweet Cerulean was chosen. He says it took him about a week...
WTVQ
Belmont Stakes winner Ruler on Ice to retire at Old Friends
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ruler on Ice, the 2011 Belmont Stakes winner, is retiring at Old Friends in Georgetown. The 14-year-old arrived on Monday at the thoroughbred retirement center. Ruler on Ice is the fourth Belmont Stakes winner and seventh overall Classic winner to retire at Old Friends. In...
WTVQ
Railbird Festival announces 2023 lineup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2023 Railbird Festival lineup is here!. Organizers took a break from the festival in 2022 but brought it back for next year with performances from some big names like Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer, Sheryl Crow and more. The festival will be held from...
WTVQ
‘This Is Us’ actress to be in Lexington for wine bottle signing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be at the Hamburg Liquor Barn for a bottle signing of her wine, Joyful Heart, on Saturday. Metz will be signing bottles of Joyful Heart wine from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1837 Plaudit Place in Lexington. Metz says her wine is “rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community.” A portion of money from every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to its website.
WTVQ
Lexington Christmas Parade comes to downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Downtown Lexington was packed full of people Saturday morning for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The parade featured dozens of marching bands, floats, non profits, fire trucks, horses, and of course Santa Clause. Organizers say there were about 65 organizations taking part in this years parade.
WTVQ
Leaders cut ribbon on new police, 911 facility in Morehead
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — City and state leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new $8 million police and 911 facility in Morehead. The building is located at 309 West Main Street and will serve Rowan County as well as neighboring communities for training purposes. It’s the first...
WTVQ
Wreaths Across America honors military with display
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wreaths Across America volunteers are honoring our country’s veterans, active duty members and their families this holiday season. Monday, volunteers hung wreaths with flags representing each military branch at the statehouse. A POW/MIA flag was also on display. It’s part of a nationwide effort...
WTVQ
Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
WTVQ
Midway University adding two majors, minor
MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Future Midway University students will have two new choices of majors starting in fall 2023. Midway University will offer a Bachelor of Science in ‘Coaching and Leadership’ and a Bachelor of Science in ‘Sport Marketing’ for both in-person and online students.
WTVQ
Nicholasville Police Department release requested information ahead of Laduke rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke. This time came coming on the heels of the family’s first holiday without the 22-year-old. “Thanksgiving was the worst because that was his favorite holiday....
