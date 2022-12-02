ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Belmont Stakes winner Ruler on Ice to retire at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ruler on Ice, the 2011 Belmont Stakes winner, is retiring at Old Friends in Georgetown. The 14-year-old arrived on Monday at the thoroughbred retirement center. Ruler on Ice is the fourth Belmont Stakes winner and seventh overall Classic winner to retire at Old Friends. In...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Railbird Festival announces 2023 lineup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2023 Railbird Festival lineup is here!. Organizers took a break from the festival in 2022 but brought it back for next year with performances from some big names like Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer, Sheryl Crow and more. The festival will be held from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

‘This Is Us’ actress to be in Lexington for wine bottle signing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be at the Hamburg Liquor Barn for a bottle signing of her wine, Joyful Heart, on Saturday. Metz will be signing bottles of Joyful Heart wine from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1837 Plaudit Place in Lexington. Metz says her wine is “rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community.” A portion of money from every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to its website.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Christmas Parade comes to downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Downtown Lexington was packed full of people Saturday morning for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The parade featured dozens of marching bands, floats, non profits, fire trucks, horses, and of course Santa Clause. Organizers say there were about 65 organizations taking part in this years parade.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Leaders cut ribbon on new police, 911 facility in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — City and state leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new $8 million police and 911 facility in Morehead. The building is located at 309 West Main Street and will serve Rowan County as well as neighboring communities for training purposes. It’s the first...
MOREHEAD, KY
WTVQ

Wreaths Across America honors military with display

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wreaths Across America volunteers are honoring our country’s veterans, active duty members and their families this holiday season. Monday, volunteers hung wreaths with flags representing each military branch at the statehouse. A POW/MIA flag was also on display. It’s part of a nationwide effort...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Midway University adding two majors, minor

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Future Midway University students will have two new choices of majors starting in fall 2023. Midway University will offer a Bachelor of Science in ‘Coaching and Leadership’ and a Bachelor of Science in ‘Sport Marketing’ for both in-person and online students.

