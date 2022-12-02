Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Why Wichita State volleyball saw a successful season end with disappointing NIVC loss
The Shockers made their return to postseason volleyball play for the first time in five years on Sunday.
goshockers.com
McCarty Nets Second Weekly Honor
WICHITA, Kan. - Junior guard DJ McCarty picked up her second American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection of the season, it was announced Monday afternoon. McCarty averaged 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in Wichita State's two wins last week over Denver and New Orleans. The...
KAKE TV
Wichita retailers scrambling to keep K-State merchandise in stock after Big 12 win
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you went to a store like Rally House on Sunday hoping to get some K-State championship gear after the big win, you're not alone. And if you didn't get there before they opened, you probably left empty-handed. After a hard-fought overtime Saturday, the Kansas State...
klcjournal.com
Kansas community colleges reaching a crossroads
If Joe Blake had followed family tradition, he’d have headed for the University of Kansas straight out of high school. His parents are KU graduates and his older brother and sister enrolled there as freshmen. But when Blake graduated from Hutchinson High School in the spring of 2020, he...
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
KWCH.com
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
Flying Magazine
Clyde Cessna Helped Form Legendary Aviation Trinity in Wichita
Why on earth is Wichita, Kansas, known as the Air Capital of the World?. Perhaps because at one point it incubated 16 aircraft manufacturers, 11 airports, and a dozen flying schools, according to Wichita, Where Aviation Took Wing, an aviation history of the city published by the Greteman Group. But...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: December-like feel settling into the Sunflower State
After a warm start to the month, a December-like feel will finally take hold this week. Temperatures were cold today in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures stay on the chilly side overnight, with lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Tomorrow will be a...
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
KWCH.com
Parent concerned after fight breaks out Wichita West High School
Leptospirosis is a disease that can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. Strong winds and dust overtook the northwest part of the state fueled by a dry cold front. Like a lot of other non-profit organizations, HumanKind Ministries said it has seen an increase in need for its services this year.
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
Comments / 0