Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC 29 News
December 2022 Charlottesville rent update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
cbs19news
Local coffee vendor shares her story
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the weather gets colder it’s nice to have some fresh coffee to walk around the Farmers Market at IX Park. A local vendor shares her story of coming to Charlottesville 2 years ago. After meeting her husband in Costa Rica, they decided to...
cbs19news
Woman collects dog treats to give to UPS in honor of late husband
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman is continuing her veteran husband's legacy a year after he was murdered in their home. Jessica Manning, the wife of James Manning, is asking for help from the community to donate money and dog treats. This holiday season, she wants to remember her...
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
The best fit for Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
WHSV
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Augusta Free Press
‘F— you, Tony’: What UVA Basketball fans need to know (and remember) about JMU
KenPom.com projects JMU to win the Sun Belt this year, and that’s not nothing – the Sun Belt has two teams in the KenPom Top 100 (JMU and Marshall), and the conference ranks 14th among the 33 in the metrics site’s power rankings. In the here and...
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Record-Breaking Wide Receiver
The all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns in Georgia high school football history has committed to UVA
One found dead inside their home during Albemarle County structure fire
Albemarle County authorities are investigating after a resident was found dead in their home during a structure fire just north of Charlottesville.
WSLS
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
NBC 29 News
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
NBC 29 News
Police: West Main shooting self-inflicted
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a person is being treated for a non-life-threatening gun injury. Police were called out to the 800 block of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, December 3, for a report of shots fired. They determined an individual had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.
