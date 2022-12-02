Management Council supports legislator health care bill, not pay increases

The Legislature’s Management Council, which is made up of leading lawmakers of both chambers and political parties, meets just before the 2020 legislative session. The council voted Thursday to sponsor two bills for the upcoming general session, but neither would give lawmakers a pay raise. WyoFile photo WyoFile Photo/Andrew Graham

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council voted Thursday to sponsor two bills for the upcoming general session, but neither would increase the salary for lawmakers starting in 2027.

Members of the council had the opportunity to support legislation that would raise the per-day compensation rate from $150 to $230, in addition to the mileage reimbursement rate. It failed after the vote was split down the middle, two members were excused and one abstained.