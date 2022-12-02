Read full article on original website
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
West Side Man Nabbed in String of Franklin County Car Thefts
A 52-year-old suspect is in the Franklin County jail after a string of weekend thefts. Man allegedly stole a trailer with a car inside, among other things. The string of thefts began early Saturday morning in Franklin County. Deputies say a vehicle was taken, then later located abandoned near the location where another vehicle was stolen.
Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital
UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Kennewick Woman Dies After Being Hit By Pickup
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman crossing the street legally in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck and died at the scene. Authorities say this happened around 2:45 at 4th Avenue and Olympia Street when Bobbilee Martin was walking in a crosswalk. A Dodge 3500 Pickup Truck was making a left turn onto Olympia Street from 4th Ave and came right into Martin's path. Police say the driver of the Dodge truck pulled over immediately after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-092123. You can provide anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.
Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree
Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
Woman Drags Boyfriend From Burning Home in Kennewick
One person escaped unharmed, another was flown to Harborview in Seattle for more treatment. Kennewick Fire Crews battle housefire early Friday morning. According to Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, around 12:40 AM Friday morning, December 2nd, fire crews responded to a home at 206 S. Quincy and found the structure had visible fire coming from it.
Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler
Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
Fire Torches Multiple Cars at Walla Walla Parts Yard
Walla Walla Fire Investigators have not yet said what caused the early Monday morning blaze. Fire does $50K worth of damage at Walla Walla auto parts and wrecking yard. Around 3:43 AM multiple fire units were dispatched to Kelty's Auto Parts at 250 West Rees Ave, for reports of a large fire.
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
Kennewick Police Seize 14 Stolen Firearms, More, From Burglary
Besides 14 firearms, a number of other items were seized as well. The Kennewick Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 28th, they'd located a large number of stolen firearms, found in a trunk of a car. The guns came from a recent Franklin County burglary, November 23rd KPD served a warrant...
Road Closed in Prosser due to accident
An accident involving a semi truck has Travis Road/Webber Canyon Road closed for an undetermined amount of time. The closure will encompass from County Well Road to Sellards Road until further notice due to the wreck. The closure comes via Benton County. There will also. be notice posted when the...
Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room
Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
