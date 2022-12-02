ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cheryl Burke Plays With Her 2 Dogs Amid Pet Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrence: ‘Look How Cute You Are’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Amid Cheryl Burke and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence ’s battle for pet custody, the professional dancer has found solace in spending time with her pups .

Dancing Dogs! A Complete Guide to 'DWTS' Cast’s Pets

Read article

“Look how cute you are,” the retired Dancing With the Stars pro , 38, cooed via Instagram Story on Friday, December 2, sharing footage of French bulldogs Ysabella and Bonnie playing together. “Oh, yes, you’re good girls. We love each other. Oh my gosh, look how cute!”

Burke — who announced her departure from the ballroom competition last month — sat on the floor as she pet her canine companions. “This is only going to last for a short while before they go at each other,” the Dance Moms alum quipped of her pets getting along before addressing the dogs directly. “Say hi to your friends!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b55kq_0jVOncPU00
Courtesy of Cheryl Burke/Instagram

The California native was gifted her first Frenchie, Ysabella, by Lawrence, 42, following their May 2019 nuptials . Nearly one year later, the pair gushed to Us Weekly about how training their pup was preparing them for eventual parenthood .

DWTS’ Cheryl Burke and More Celebs Whose Dogs Helped Them Through Dark Times

Read article

“This is a perfect test with our little dog,” Burke exclusively told Us in August 2020 during a joint interview with the Mrs. Doubtfire actor. “At least with kids, we can put a diaper on him, but these dogs, they just squat and that’s it. Screwed. Totally. … I definitely want to be a mom [one day].”

Burke and the Boy Meets World alum announced their split in February after nearly three years of marriage . Since the separation, she’s leaned on her pups for comfort amid her changing reality.

“I have to give credit to my dog Ysabella for keeping me going a lot of the time,” Burke wrote in an exclusive essay for Us in October . “Yep, I’m a full-blown ‘dog mom’ and not ashamed to say it! Going through a public divorce, there have been days where I wanted to just stay in bed and hide, and the idea of numbing my emotions with a vodka soda can sound pretty appealing. But Ysabella has tons of energy and gets me outside to go for walks multiple times a day, she loves me to play with her and I honestly can’t imagine life without her by my side 24/7.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ig4l_0jVOncPU00
Courtesy of Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Burke and Lawrence settled their divorce in October , but are still working out a custody arrangement for Ysabella. “Oh, I’m gonna cry,” the “Burke in the Game” podcast host told Entertainment Tonight about the court battle with the Brotherly Love alum. “It’s just really sad, you know. It sucks because, for me, it’s just cruel.”

Celebs Who Battled for Custody of Their Pets After Splitting Up

Read article

She continued: “I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off because you’re taking, like, my daughter away from me.”

Burke and Lawrence are set to go to trial over the pooch in January .

Comments / 0

Related
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
The Hollywood Gossip

Bear Brown: I Will NEVER Reconcile with My Brother!

We have an update on two of the Alaskan Bush People. Earlier this week, Bear Brown posted a video on social media that described Alaskan Bush People — the reality show that focused on Bear and his relatives living mostly off the grid — as a unifying program.
ALASKA STATE
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family

All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy