Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Salvation Army The Winner Of The Annual Mayor’s Red Kettle Ringoff
The newly elected mayors of Bryan and College Station collected more than $8,500 dollars during their first participation in the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle ringoff. The Salvation Army announced Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez collected $6,264.24 and College Station mayor John Nichols collected $2,244.04. The city of Bryan won...
wtaw.com
Groundbreaking At The Future Home Of BTU Administration Offices
BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) hosted a groundbreaking program Tuesday morning for its new administration building. After more than 60 years in downtown Bryan, BTU is moving to north Bryan along the freeway between the Bryan regional athletic complex and the Texas Department of Transportation and DPS buildings. Construction is expected...
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Commissioner Questions The Accuracy Of Free COVID Tests Offered By The Health District
Brazos County commissioners were told during Tuesday’s meeting that the health district is giving away 10,000 free COVID tests on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the atrium of the county’s administration building. While Brazos County risk manager Leslie Contreras was making the announcement, she was...
wtaw.com
College Station Hosts Public Meetings about Texas/University Redevelopment Area
The City of College Station is holding two meetings this week to discuss the Texas/University Redevelopment plan. The area includes businesses and residences along Texas Avenue from Hensel Street to George Bush Drive and on University Drive from Northpoint Crossing to Fire Station Six. Staff Planner Matthew Ellis says the...
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Activity
College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
wtaw.com
All Bryan ISD Residents Invited To Participate In Providing Comments About Proposed Campus Boundary Changes
Bryan ISD administrators are now letting all residents weigh in on proposed campus boundary changes. That’s after associate superintendent Barba Ybarra shared the latest committee recommendations during Monday’s school board meeting. An online survey will be collecting opinions through December 16. That will be followed by focus group...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center
There is something with the construction of the expansion of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center that county commissioners approved hiring an Austin law firm at the end of their November 29th meeting. The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the unidentified problems are not preventing the use of the...
wtaw.com
DPS Investigating Fatality Crashes In Madison, Grimes, And Burleson Counties
DPS reports the collision of a pickup, a SUV, and a semi on Highway 21 west of North Zulch Monday afternoon killed two of the drivers. They were identified as the driver of the truck, 81 year old James Nash of Leona and the driver of the SUV, 76 year old Carole Martin of Normangee. The preliminary crash investigation determined the pickup was passing the semi in a no passing zone when it struck the oncoming SUV head on. The driver of the semi was not injured.
wtaw.com
Before A Texas A&M Football Player Enters The Transfer Portal, He Goes To Jail For The Third Time
One of the latest Texas A&M football players to enter the transfer portal spent part of last weekend in the Brazos County jail. It’s the third time that 20 year old Josh Moten has been arrested since February 2021. According to the College Station police arrest report, Motel was...
wtaw.com
A&M Women’s Basketball to Forgo Las Vegas Invitational; Will Host Purdue on Dec. 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will no longer be participating in the originally scheduled Las Vegas Invitational and will instead face off against Purdue on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The Las Vegas Invitational was slated for Dec. 20-21 and...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Cornerback Jones, Other Aggie Players Enter Transfer Portal
Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones has announced he is entering the transfer portal. Jones, a senior from Magnolia, Texas, has been hampered by injury the last two seasons, playing in only three games. He will be going for a seventh year of eligibility as a graduate transfer. Jones was joined...
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s Basketball Falls to Boise State at Battleground 2k22
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 86-71 neutral site matchup against Boise State in the Battleground 2k22 on Saturday at Dickies Arena. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Aggies as their record fell to 5-3, while Boise State improved to 6-2.
Comments / 0