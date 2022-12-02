Colchester has been named the UK's unhappiest area, according to a new wellbeing survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ancient Essex town, which was once the former capital of Roman Britain, ranked the lowest in terms of 'happiness', scoring just 6.8 out of 10. Situated on the border with Suffolk, residents said they were generally not satisfied with life in Colchester, compared to those living in neighbouring towns.

20 HOURS AGO