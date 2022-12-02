Read full article on original website
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river
The last yellow sycamore leaves spin downwards as vast beds of reeds whisper in the wind. An ancient oak stretches huge branches across the glinting water and, for a moment, London’s third biggest river looks as graceful as it did two centuries ago. Then my walk with Paul Powlesland...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent's Wade Ceramics sheds 130 staff
Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Wade Ceramics is making 130 staff redundant just weeks before Christmas, it has been revealed. City MP Jo Gideon confirmed the jobs were being axed, months after the firm's boss said its annual energy bill had risen by £500,000. Ms Gideon said she was "actively working"...
BBC
Door-to-door sales: Young people in Belfast 'exploited'
Undercover footage obtained by BBC Spotlight indicates that young workers for a door-to-door sales company in Belfast are being exploited, it has been claimed. The company is part of a UK-wide network, where workers face long hours and no guaranteed income. One said they earned less than 80p an hour...
BBC
Voi e-scooters to become available in south Bristol
An e-scooter provider is expanding its operating area in Bristol. Voi is expanding its scooter hire to Hartcliffe, Hengrove, Morrisons Stockwood and Whitchurch. It means the scooters will work in 147km² in Bristol which the council heard would help reduce the city's traffic congestion and pollution. Concerns have been...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
moderncampground.com
Dorset, Shorefield Holiday Parks Recognized At British Travel Awards 2022
Dorset, along with New Forest accommodation provider Shorefield Holidays, is named among the winners of the British Travel Awards 2022, according to a report by Yahoo Sports UK. Shorefield Holidays was awarded a Silver Accreditation for the Best UK Holiday Parks & Lodges Company. Founded in 1958, Shorefield has nine...
BBC
Kirklees: Rising costs blamed for sport and leisure centre closures
Several sport and leisure facilities in part of West Yorkshire are to be temporarily closed due to rising costs. Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Deighton Sports Arena and the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre are to close their doors on 16 December. Operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) said...
BBC
Warning Somerset GP agency spend is 'not sustainable'
The head of an organisation that provides GP services has warned a chronic reliance on expensive agency staff is "not sustainable". Symphony Healthcare Services (SHS) had to spend £3m on locum GPs in the past financial year across Somerset. Medical director Dr Berge Balian warned "difficult decisions will have...
BBC
Leckhampton: £35m carbon neutral high school opens in Cheltenham
A £35m carbon neutral high school has opened its doors to pupils. The Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire Edward Gillespie OBE opened The High School Leckhampton in Cheltenham. The school will create its own green energy using solar panels which will cut its carbon emissions. The county council first put...
Replacing old ITV Studios building ‘just greedy’, inquiry hears
Plans to redevelop 72 Upper Ground ignore material and climate impact, detractors say
housebeautiful.com
Colchester named UK's unhappiest area, according to new ONS data
Colchester has been named the UK's unhappiest area, according to a new wellbeing survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ancient Essex town, which was once the former capital of Roman Britain, ranked the lowest in terms of 'happiness', scoring just 6.8 out of 10. Situated on the border with Suffolk, residents said they were generally not satisfied with life in Colchester, compared to those living in neighbouring towns.
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
Home Office centres turn away asylum seekers summoned for interviews
Dozens of former Manston detainees responded to surprise early interview letters only to be turned away at reception
BBC
Morecambe asylum hotel short notice unacceptable, says council
A council has hit out at the Home Office for giving less than 24 hours notice that a hotel would be used to house asylum seekers. Lancaster City Council said it was "unacceptable" to be told by email on Friday about the plans for the hotel in the West End of Morecambe.
BBC
Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed
Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford. People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan. Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing...
BBC
Migrant with diphtheria who died at Manston centre named
A migrant who died after being held for a week at the Manston processing centre in Kent has been named as 31-year-old Hussein Haseeb Ahmed. The man, who had diphtheria, died at the QEQM Hospital in Margate on 19 November after entering the UK on a small boat seven days earlier.
