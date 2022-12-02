Read full article on original website
Related
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
A volunteer collective is setting up free pay phones in Philadelphia
An "amateur phone collective" in Philadelphia is working to bring back pay phones to the city -- just without the actual payment.
Fire breaks out in Port Richmond home: Officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the city's Port Richmond section Saturday afternoon. It started just before 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Salmon Street.Officials received reports of people trapped and firefighters found a woman in the home. The woman was transported to Temple Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.Another person refused service.The fire was placed under control around 2:20 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thousands attend second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night's rain showers didn't stop thousands from celebrating the holiday season in Center City. The second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade brought music, floats, colorful balloons, and of course holiday cheer to the streets of Philadelphia.There's an old saying: "Don't rain on my parade."But the rain didn't ruin Janai Carpenter's night at the Visit Philly Holiday Parade."I'm out here having a good time! It is so lit out here. We were in the rain having a ball, enjoying! We in the Christmas spirit," Carpenter said. While Santa makes an appearance in anticipation of Christmas, the parade also...
Comments / 0