PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO