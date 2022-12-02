ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 26W reopens after crash near Highway 217

By KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MRe2_0jVOeLzY00 UPDATE: Three people are hospitalized following early Friday crash that closed westbound lanes for hours.

Westbound Highway 26 has reopened after an early Friday crash near Highway 217.

Three people were rushed to a hospital following the crash, according to Beaverton police. Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured.

Officials arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2. Drivers were diverted to Highway 217.

This is the second incident this week to close the highway west of Portland. All lanes were closed early Tuesday for more than an hour when power lines fell across them between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

KGW

Lane closure and multiple crashes on I-84 east of Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — Snow has been falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) reported Sunday morning that crews placed...
kptv.com

2 pulled from car after crashing into building in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured when a car ran into a building in Tualatin early Sunday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. TVF&R said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded with the Lake Oswego Fire Department to Boones Ferry Road just south of Lower Boones Ferry Road. They said a car drove into a building. Two people were pulled from the car and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t provided.
The Times

Crash closes Highway 26W near Highway 217

kptv.com

2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
kptv.com

First Alert Weather Day: Drivers on high alert for snow through gorge

WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) - Slush and freezing temperatures Sunday made for dangerous driving conditions east of the Portland metro area on Interstate 84. One driver on I-48, Lyndsey Martin, said the snowfall felt like a sudden season change. “I went on a trip to Mexico for a couple of...
kbnd.com

Driver Charged In Deadly Hwy 58 Crash

OAKRIDGE, OR -- State Police have arrested a driver they say is responsible for a crash that killed a five-year-old girl and injured a Sunriver couple. Amber Gonzalez-Riddle, of Portland, was westbound on Highway 58 on the evening of November 20th. Troopers say she crossed into oncoming traffic, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, and hit an SUV driven by a Sunriver woman. The two people in the SUV were pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and taken to the hospital.
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday night. East Precinct officers first responded to the scene at SE Duke Street and SE 92nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. According to PPB, the motorcyclist...
KATU.com

Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 6 p.m. Sunday,...
kptv.com

Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5

JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5. At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.
Clackamas Review

Gladstone man missing; abandoned car found near Estacada

Kyle Kirchem drove from home on Nov. 20, apparently to Mt. Hood National Forest's closed Riverside CampgroundPolice say they are searching for a missing man believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis who apparently traveled to Mt. Hood National Forest. The Gladstone Police Department says 31-year-old Kyle Kirchem drove away from his home on Sunday, Nov. 20, leaving behind his cell phone. After his family reported him missing two days later, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reportedly found his car abandoned off the road about 26 miles east of Estacada near Highway 224 and the Riverside Campground. According to...
Portland Tribune

Two teens shot in St. Johns neighborhood Friday

Two other teens are arrested for a stabbing and robbery Thursday night in the Hazelwood neighborhood.Two teens were shot in the St. John's neighborhood on Friday. Two other teens were arrested Thursday night for a stabbing and robbery in the Hazelwood neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the two teens were shot in the night of Dec. 2 in the 10100 block of North Iris Way. North Precinct officers responded to the shooting report, where they found the boys suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries were described by a police spokesperson as non-life threatening. The Focused Intervention Team...
The Times

The Times

