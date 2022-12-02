ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson resigns

By Paul Danzer
 3 days ago
Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson, citing a request from Thorns players, announced on Friday she will resign her position.

The decision comes after a joint investigation by the National Women's Soccer League and the National Women's Soccer League Players Association cleared Wilkinson of any wrongdoing. Wilkinson self-reported a relationship with an unnamed player to Thorns leadership, according to statements from the club and from Wilkinson. Meg Linehan of The Athletic has reported that the player is defender Emily Menges .

Wilkinson was introduced as the fourth head coach in the club's 10 seasons on Nov. 29, 2021. She guided Portland to its third NWSL championship after a 10-3-9 regular season.

Wilkinson wrote on social media that she and the player expressed feelings for each other in mid-October, but that she and the player immediately stopped spending time together or communicating outside of training, and that within a week Wilkinson reported herself to human resources "to make sure I had not crossed any ethical lines."

While the investigation — ongoing during the team's run to the NWSL championship — cleared Wilkinson of any inappropriate actions, she said that Thorns players found out about the situation before she was able to share the news with the team.

TOUGH WEEK: Merritt Paulson announces he plans to sell Portland Thorns

This comes at a time when the NWSL — and especially the Thorns — are in the spotlight for multiple episodes of coaches and club leaders resigning over player-abuse incidents.

In her statement, Wilkinson emphasized the importance of the investigative process.

"The investigative process and player and staff willingness to use human resources and league reporting is critically important," Wilkinson wrote. "If the women's game is to avoid further power imbalances and player abuses, these systems must be used and there must be trust in the process and its results. We must keep highlighting these processes."

In the press release from the Thorns announcing Wilkinson's resignation, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman is quoted stating that the club and Wilkinson fully cooperated with the investigation into the player-coach relationship.

"The joint investigative team conducted a thorough investigation that resulted in finding no violation of league policies," Berman said.

Despite that, Wilkinson wrote on social media that Thorns players could no longer trust her as their coach.

"Once the investigation was over, I informed all staff of what had taken place, but the players found out before I was able to inform them myself. The narrative regarding my actions has now taken on a life of its own, and as a result I can understand that the Portland players feel hurt and have to deal with another non-soccer related situation. The result of this being that the players have asked for my resignation and I have agreed to it."

This news is another shock for a fanbase that has been questioning club leadership since the scandal involving former coach Paul Riley was reported in 2021.

As of Friday morning, the Thorns have not publicly commented about any timeline for naming a new head coach.

With Merritt Paulson announcing his intention to sell the Thorns, Karina LeBlanc, the Thorns general manager, will head up the search for a new coach.

Wilkinson was hired to replace Mark Parsons, who left the thorns after five seasons to coach the Netherlands national women's soccer team. Parsons parted ways with that team in August and on Nov. 23 was introduced as the new head coach for the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

