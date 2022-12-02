Highway 26W reopens after crash near Highway 217

UPDATE: Three people are hospitalized following early Friday crash that closed westbound lanes for hours.

Westbound Highway 26 has reopened after an early Friday crash near Highway 217.

Three people were rushed to a hospital following the crash, according to Beaverton police. Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured.

Officials arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2. Drivers were diverted to Highway 217.

This is the second incident this week to close the highway west of Portland. All lanes were closed early Tuesday for more than an hour when power lines fell across them between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.