‘Happy Valley’ Season 3 Teaser Hints at Fresh Drama for Sarah Lancashire (VIDEO)
The BBC has released a short teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of Happy Valley, which means its return to U.S. TV is getting closer and closer. Season 3 is set to premiere on New Year’s Day in the U.K.; a U.S. release date has not yet been announced, but it will air on AMC+ and Acorn TV. The six-episode season will see Sarah Lancashire reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood as she investigates a gangland murder while also navigating the strained relationships with her teenage grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah) and sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran).
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says
Actor Jenny Agutter told the Mirror that Cruise's arrival to the "Mission: Impossible" set via helicopter forces them to reshoot scenes.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Episode four of The English is one of tonight's TV highlights
The English is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
TV tonight: a terrified Richard Branson made this film in case he died in space
The billionaire gets emotional as he records a farewell message to his family. Plus: SAS Rogue Heroes reaches its rollicking finale. Here’s everything to watch this evening
Line of Duty's Vicky McClure teases "very different" character in new drama
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has teased a "very different" character for her upcoming role in ITV drama Without Sin. Starring in the four-part psychological thriller alongside her This is England '86 co-star and friend Johnny Harris, McClure said the new series is very different from her more recent roles.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
‘Gen V’ Trailer Reveals A Blood-Soaked First Look At ‘The Boys’ College Spinoff Series
Prime Video has released a very bloody look at it’s upcoming college-set The Boys spinoff, Gen V. A trailer dropped Saturday during CCXP doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but does give peak at the cast of characters, led by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Jaz Sinclair. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking. Whatever is going down at that school involves a lot of bloodshed, as indicated by the...
Haunting of Hill House Creators Joins Amazon After Netflix TV Deal Expires
The creators of recent hits like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House have found a new home. On Thursday, reports revealed that creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios, with their Intrepid Pictures banner making new projects to stream exclusively on Prime Video. This comes after a years-long collaboration between Flanagan and Netflix, which led to a number of shows like Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and the recently-cancelled The Midnight Club. Flanagan still has one more show with Netflix, the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired The Fall of the House of Usher, which is believed to be debuting in 2023.
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Renewed For Season Two By BBC
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s SAS Rogue Heroes has been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The wartime drama, which was picked up for season one by Epix in the U.S., ended in the past few minutes with a “To Be Continued” caption as Jack O’Connell’s character Paddy Mayne took over the Rogue Heroes. Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Manifest’ Reigns at No. 1 Following Season 4 Premiere on Netflix
“Manifest” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart during the Oct. 31-Nov. 6 viewing window at No. 1 following the Season 4 premiere on Netflix. Within the new installment’s first three days of availability, the series garnered 1.37 billion minutes viewed. As previously reported, the series, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled in 2018 before it was saved by Netflix. After seasons 1-3 were added to Netflix during the summer of 2021, the streamer picked up the fantasy drama for a fourth and final season –– the first part of which premiered on Nov. 4. According Nielsen’s measurements, three-quarters...
James Hume: Ulster centre felt 'mentally fragile' after Ireland A game as he returns to fitness
Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. James Hume says he felt "mentally fragile" after playing for Ireland A in their match against an All Blacks XV on 4 November as he bids to return to full fitness and recover his best form. Hume suffered a groin...
Netflix cancels The Midnight Club after one season as Mike Flanagan signs new deal with Amazon Prime
Flanagan will now work exclusively with Prime Video
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Debuts Thrilling Official Trailer
After releasing a teaser earlier this September, HBO Max‘s highly-anticipated TV series The Last of Us now receives a full-length official trailer. Adapted from Naughty Dog‘s classic action-adventure PlayStation game, The Last of Us series is set in year 2033, following the story of a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) and a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on their journey out west in a post-apocalyptic world.
Your Christmas Or Mine? — release date, cast, plot, trailer, interviews, first looks and all about the festive movie on Prime Video
Your Christmas Or Mine? is a feel-good festive film on Prime Video starring Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Cora Kirk and Asa Butterfield.
Christmas at Castle Howard is just one of the gems on TV Tonight
Christmas at Castle Howard is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
Masters Of The Air — cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the epic World War Two series
War drama Masters Of The Air on Apple TV Plus is a follow-up to Band Of Brothers and stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Raff Law, Josh Bolt and Anthony Boyle.
