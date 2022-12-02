The creators of recent hits like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House have found a new home. On Thursday, reports revealed that creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios, with their Intrepid Pictures banner making new projects to stream exclusively on Prime Video. This comes after a years-long collaboration between Flanagan and Netflix, which led to a number of shows like Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and the recently-cancelled The Midnight Club. Flanagan still has one more show with Netflix, the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired The Fall of the House of Usher, which is believed to be debuting in 2023.

3 DAYS AGO