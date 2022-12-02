ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington

Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
classicchicagomagazine.com

The New Old Gold Coast Fashion Show

When did you first attend the Annual Gold Coast Fashion Show? Careful, it may be older than you are, more complex and even richer. The 2022 show was 66—born in 1956–it came in two parts and raised a whopping $1 million plus for Pediatric Mental Healthcare. Part One...
CBS Chicago

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
WGN News

3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
nwindianabusiness.com

Next in line for Mr. Pierogi

New face of popular Whiting festival recognizes importance of representing nationally recognized event. The 2023 Pierogi Fest will have a new ambassador, and his name is Tony Panek. The East Chicago native understands being the face of the popular and nationally renowned Whiting summer festival is no small task. “It’s...
WGN News

Chicago World Cup fans show US support on NW Side

CHICAGO — The support for the World Cup spilled over at this watch party at the Chicago Fire Pitch Complex on the city’s Northwest Side. Many fans wished to see the USA team beat the Netherlands this close to Christmas. Not too far away was an outdoor tribute to the World Cup in Lincoln Square […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
WGNtv.com

What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than Chicago?

What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than it is in Chicago or in Illinois?. The temperature of the sun is not a factor. I assume you are asking why air temperatures in Las Vegas are usually warmer than they are in Chicago. It has to do with the different climates of the two cities: Las Vegas has a much warmer climate.
KRMG

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
WGNtv.com

Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping

CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
wgnradio.com

Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race

WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy