What you need to know about the new NIH data management and sharing policy

UAB School of Public Health establishes Community Engagement Council for continuous appraisal of strategic priorities and initiatives
In June 2022, the UAB School of Public Health launched the inaugural Community Engagement Council, an advisory committee created to encourage educational excellence in the school in a variety of ways. The goal is to ensure the school’s programs are preparing graduates with relevant, applicable skills as they enter the public health workforce.
Like mother, like daughter: Shaws simultaneously earn master’s degrees in social work
Graduating from college is one of the most profound milestones in a person’s life. For the Shaw family, graduation pride is twofold. Janet Shaw and her daughter Mallory Shaw will each receive master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences in social work. For Janet and Mallory, this degree is about a legacy — the legacy of Janet’s late mother and Mallory’s grandmother, who often dedicated her time to serving the Birmingham community.
Leap of faith: From Broadway to nursing school
Nicholas Cayce is no stranger to performing under pressure. If anything, he thrives on it. From dance studios across Alabama to the bright lights of Broadway, Cayce has danced and acted on stages around the world. On Dec. 9, he will walk across a new stage as he receives his...
