What you need to know about the new NIH data management and sharing policy

Graduating from college is one of the most profound milestones in a person’s life. For the Shaw family, graduation pride is twofold. Janet Shaw and her daughter Mallory Shaw will each receive master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences in social work. For Janet and Mallory, this degree is about a legacy — the legacy of Janet’s late mother and Mallory’s grandmother, who often dedicated her time to serving the Birmingham community.

15 HOURS AGO