Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Musical Inspired by Britney Spears Is Coming to Broadway
Britney Spears fans will soon be saying "I Wanna Go" to Broadway. A musical inspired by Spears is coming to Broadway and is set to feature some of the singer's biggest hits, combining classic fairy tale characters with Spears' stacked pop catalog. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?
The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
Disney Plus Announces ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date
It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
Minnesota-Born Celebrity Sets Curious New Record At Midwest Show
A rising music superstar has been making news with his recent tour antics. If you aren't familiar with the name Yung Gravy yet, you'll know him pretty soon. The rapper/musician turned TikTok star has been blowing up recently in pop culture. He has 7 million followers on TikTok and describes himself as "your mom's favorite."
John Travolta and More Celebs React to the Death of Kirstie Alley
Celebrities and former co-stars are paying tribute to Kirstie Alley following her death. On Monday (Dec. 5), Alley's official Twitter account announced the star's passing. She died from cancer. One of the first celebrities who honored the actress was her former Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta. The pair starred...
Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Comforting Each Other After Their Respective Breakups?
Rumors are swirling that Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have reunited and are dating again following their respective breakups. The Sun alleges both Styles and Jenner — who dated on and off for years between 2013 and 2019 — have become a shoulder to cry on for each other following their own breakups.
Ticketmaster Making It Too Hard For Fans To See Live Music
Taylor Swift fans have had enough. Taylor's verified pre-sale downed Ticketmaster for hours. Fans were subjected to hours of waiting in the queue, many never even getting the chance to buy tickets to see their favorite artist. And those fans are NOT happy. CNN reports that more than two dozen...
TikTok Highlights the ‘Jewish Artists Who Made Kanye’s Career’
Following Kanye West's public antisemitic comments, his tweet featuring a swastika and his vocal support of Hitler, some fans are discussing the Jewish artists the rapper previously worked with who helped boost his career in various ways. In a viral TikTok, one user shouted out specific artists who have been...
Cardi B Reveals She Was Paid $1 Million to Perform for 35 Minutes
Cardi B was collecting her coins during the Art Basel festivities in Miami over the weekend. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Cardi B jumped on her Twitter page and revealed that she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance. And she has a receipt to prove it. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper showed a document from WP Touring, Inc. showing Cardi was paid $1 million for a performance.
This TikTok User Just Transformed Herself Into 2002 Jennifer Lopez and It’s Uncanny (VIDEO)
A user on TikTok recently transformed herself into Jenny from the Block — and her appearance is totally uncanny!. Using her incredible makeup skills, TikTok user @pocaeve, a.k.a. Eve, transformed herself into Jennifer Lopez from the singer's iconic "All I Have" music video. Eve's viral video shows the entire...
Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?
Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?. When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed. The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans,...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview WITH His Twin Brother [WATCH]
Fans of Ashton Kutcher can probably tell you everything you need to know about the star actor. Like the fact he grew up in Iowa, and that he has a twin brother. But we don't hear a lot or see Ashton's brother Michael. That will soon change. The two recently sat down for their first-ever co-interview.
