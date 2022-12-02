ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Musical Inspired by Britney Spears Is Coming to Broadway

Britney Spears fans will soon be saying "I Wanna Go" to Broadway. A musical inspired by Spears is coming to Broadway and is set to feature some of the singer's biggest hits, combining classic fairy tale characters with Spears' stacked pop catalog. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Entertainment | Celebrity News

Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt

Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?

The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
Disney Plus Announces ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date

It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90

For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
ILLINOIS STATE
Minnesota-Born Celebrity Sets Curious New Record At Midwest Show

A rising music superstar has been making news with his recent tour antics. If you aren't familiar with the name Yung Gravy yet, you'll know him pretty soon. The rapper/musician turned TikTok star has been blowing up recently in pop culture. He has 7 million followers on TikTok and describes himself as "your mom's favorite."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
John Travolta and More Celebs React to the Death of Kirstie Alley

Celebrities and former co-stars are paying tribute to Kirstie Alley following her death. On Monday (Dec. 5), Alley's official Twitter account announced the star's passing. She died from cancer. One of the first celebrities who honored the actress was her former Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta. The pair starred...
TikTok Highlights the ‘Jewish Artists Who Made Kanye’s Career’

Following Kanye West's public antisemitic comments, his tweet featuring a swastika and his vocal support of Hitler, some fans are discussing the Jewish artists the rapper previously worked with who helped boost his career in various ways. In a viral TikTok, one user shouted out specific artists who have been...
Cardi B Reveals She Was Paid $1 Million to Perform for 35 Minutes

Cardi B was collecting her coins during the Art Basel festivities in Miami over the weekend. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Cardi B jumped on her Twitter page and revealed that she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance. And she has a receipt to prove it. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper showed a document from WP Touring, Inc. showing Cardi was paid $1 million for a performance.
MIAMI, FL
Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?

Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?. When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed. The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans,...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
