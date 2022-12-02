Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
December events at the aquarium
Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
carolinacoastonline.com
David Bridgers, 64; service Dec. 8
David Bridgers, 64, of Beaufort, passed away at home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on December 8, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Meg” Bridgers of the home,...
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at God's City of Refuge Church in Newport. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by...
carolinacoastonline.com
Farrington elected chair of Carteret County Board of Commissioners
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night unanimously selected Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle to chair the board. The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. Farrington replaces Ed Wheatly of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Betsy Behler, 85; service Dec. 7
Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie. Born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina, with a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC, Betsy was a familiar and friendly face to so many in our community. In 1977, she married Allen Llewellyn Behler Jr. She lost Al in December of 2018, and they are now dancing together in heaven.
carolinacoastonline.com
Master Jones, 5; service Dec. 8
Master Bricelyn Scott Jones, 5, of Hubert, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev Jake Korkian officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hilda Reels, 79; incomplete
Rev. Hilda Reels, 79, of Beaufort, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Gardens of Pamlico. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Leslie Asdenti Sr., 79; service Dec. 6
Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, December 5th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
newbernnow.com
See the New Bern Christmas Parade Photo Gallery
The Craven Jaycees hosted the New Bern Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. Enjoy the pictures taken by Tina Adkins. Questions or comments? Send us an email.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Lindquist, 53; service Dec. 12
Michael Scott Lindquist, 53, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center, following a brief illness. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner, Senior Pastor. The family will receive friends following the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 4, 5 & 6
Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort. Prophetess Hilda Reels,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff Buck takes oath of office along with register of deeds, clerk of court
BEAUFORT — Reelected Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III took the oath of office in the county courthouse Monday morning, along with other elected county department heads. Sheriff Buck is entering his fifth four-year term. The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by N.C. House of Representative-elect...
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Big Rock Foundation a giant in local charity
Carteret County is blessed with a variety of special attributes that distinguish this coastal community. The most obvious are its unique coastal geography which provides easy access to inland and coastal waters, and the culture of local communities that have long relied on and benefited from these resources, and in each other during times of need.
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Beaufort NC
Founded in 1713, Beaufort is among the oldest towns in North Carolina and is bursting with rich and varied history for you to discover. From its hotbed of pirate activity to the wars fought over the centuries, the local legends provide plenty to keep visitors enthralled. As the lively, modern fishing town it has grown into today, it also offers contemporary attractions and creative entertainment options among the things to do in Beaufort. The small but vibrant community makes the perfect destination for an exciting yet laid-back getaway.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier commissioners ask town attorney to review proposed ordinance to regulate planned vegetative waste disposal sites
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night reviewed but took no action on a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session, with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request
NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
wcti12.com
Police looking for help identifying person
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for help from the community in identifying a person of interest. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 910-326-5151.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City recognized with financial reporting achievement
- Morehead City was awarded with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, as announced by town officials Monday. The award is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and marks the 32nd year in a row the town has received the distinction.
