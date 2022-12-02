Founded in 1713, Beaufort is among the oldest towns in North Carolina and is bursting with rich and varied history for you to discover. From its hotbed of pirate activity to the wars fought over the centuries, the local legends provide plenty to keep visitors enthralled. As the lively, modern fishing town it has grown into today, it also offers contemporary attractions and creative entertainment options among the things to do in Beaufort. The small but vibrant community makes the perfect destination for an exciting yet laid-back getaway.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO