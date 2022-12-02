NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cowboys plan full OBJ Day in, around Dallas next 24 hours
Call it Odell Beckham Jr. Day in and around Dallas, where the Cowboys kicked off a schedule of events Monday morning with the intent of luring the free agent receiver to sign with the team for the final regular-season games and playoffs. Beckham's agent confirmed he would be at The Star for a medical check-up, meet with team officials and cap the evening with a trip to the Dallas Mavericks' NBA game with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. ...
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their bye week. The Panthers play...
NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again
Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 in the regular season last January and notched a 27-24 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game four weeks later. ...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking
Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday. ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season. ...
Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, but his season is not over. Jackson sprained his left knee in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending. "It's a knee, but it's not a season-ending type of knee (injury)," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of days to weeks. We'll see. We'll see if he can go back...
No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
49ers' Super Bowl odds skyrocket minus Jimmy Garoppolo
History doesn't look kindly upon third-string rookie quarterbacks making strong Super Bowl runs. Neither do sportsbooks. The San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl skyrocketed after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury on Sunday. With rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy now at the helm of the offense, the 49ers saw their odds of winning...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Passing Bears for No 1 All Time in Wins
Aaron Rodgers continued his mastery of the Chicago Bears as the Green Bay Packers earned a 28-19 victory for the 787th victory in franchise history.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over
A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
Star WR Kayshon Boutte passing over draft, returning to LSU
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is putting his pro aspirations on hold and returning for another season of college football. Boutte was considered among the best receivers eligible for next April's NFL draft. Boutte made the announcement in a social media post Monday evening. "The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change," Boutte wrote. "We made strides this year but ultimately fell...
Does Packers WR Christian Watson Feel Unstoppable?
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns the last four games, including the clincher vs. Chicago.
Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye
Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder behind center. During Monday's press conference, Smith said "we are still working through that" when asked about the quarterback situation....
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Victory at Bears
"It was pretty inconsistent for a lot of the game," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after winning at the Bears.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday. He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson's injury was not season-ending but will be a "number of days to weeks." The Ravens...
Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoffs in Week 14
The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to clinch playoff spots in Week 14. The NFC East-leading Eagles (11-1) will lock up a spot with a win or a tie on Sunday against the host New York Giants. Alternatively, Philadelphia could also clinch if the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both lose. The Vikings (10-2) can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017 with a win or tie on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions. The Chiefs (9-3) can clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division title on Sunday if they beat the Denver Broncos on the road and the Los Angeles Chargers lose at home to the Miami Dolphins. --Field Level Media
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
784
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0