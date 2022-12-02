Read full article on original website
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
ourdailybears.com
Baylor Gets Hard Fought 80-57 Win over Tarleton
As anticipated even before the announcement that Baylor would be missing Adam Flagler (illness) and LJ Cryer (back), the Tarleton State Texans (5-4, 0-0) gave the Baylor Bears (7-2) a fight in the first half before the Bears talent and physicality lifted them to an 80-57 victory in the second half.
247Sports
Kyron Drones transfer: 'Keep an eye on' TCU for Baylor football QB
Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones figures to have plenty of suitors after he decided to enter the transfer portal. And 247Sports’ Clint Brewster reported this week on Twitter that he might not go far for his next destination, tweeting, “I’m told TCU is a school to keep an eye on for Baylor transfer QB Kyron Drones.”
ourdailybears.com
Bowl Bound: Baylor Accepts Armed Forces Bowl Bid
As bowl matchups were announced yesterday, the Armed Forces Bowl made it official: Baylor will face Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The Bears and Falcons will meet in Fort Worth...big deep sigh here... at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 22nd. This is the 20th Anniversary...
Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper
WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
WacoTrib.com
Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
WacoTrib.com
Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
Killeen City Council discusses Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — CLICK HERE to watch the City Council meeting live. The Killeen City Council is once again discussing Prop A after a two-week pause. In their previous meeting regarding the marijuana related ordinance, there was a lot of confusion regarding how the ordinance could be enforced, how law enforcement can do their job without using probable cause and other issues.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,600,000
Texas Ranch Real Estate offering acreage with privacy and includes both an approx 5433 sq ft barndominium and an approx 1493 sq ft guest house. Escape the city, while still being convenient to Waco, and enjoy more peaceful and relaxing living. As you drive in to your estate you will drive by your 12+ acres zoned agriculture toward your luxury barndominium sitting on another 5 acres. Barndo has 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths inside. Open gourmet kitchen that flows from the living area to the expansive outdoor kitchen and patio with a cozy fireplace. Of course the out door area would not be complete without a sparkling pool and hot tub nestled among the trees. And don't miss the basketball court on the other side of the pool's privacy fence. The home even has it's on theater room with wet bar for watching those Sunday afternoon football games, your favorite movie, or playing your games. Multiple offices are available for study or work. There is even a walk-in foam insulated attic that is ready for your storage needs or can easily be finished into additional living space for an exercise room or whatever you desire. This home even has a hidden safe room. I could go on and on about all the wonderful features in this home such as the second floor balcony overlooking the pool area and the many trees, but I need to talk about the full size guest house on the property. The approx 1493 sq ft guest house is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an open kitchen. The guest house could be used for extended family or as an income producing property (rental or vacation rental).
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
KWTX
Retired attorneys appointed as weekend jail magistrates in McLennan County at a cost of $90K to taxpayers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County officials on Tuesday appointed three retired attorneys to serve as weekend jail magistrates, a duty historically performed on a rotating basis by the county’s justices of the peace. The decision to appoint the lawyers instead of relying on the justices of the peace...
KWTX
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
fox44news.com
Road work to cause closures on Interstate 14
CORYELL / BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Road work will cause some closures on Interstate 14 on Tuesday. Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two outside westbound Interstate 14 mainlanes, just past Bell Tower Drive. TxDOT says this closure will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
fox44news.com
Input sought on Killeen Emergency Operations Plan
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is seeking public input on its Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). The City says that this is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area, along with the City’s emergency response. The EOP is an all-hazards plan built upon scalable, flexible and adaptable coordinating systems to align key roles and responsibilities across the City of Killeen when a large-scale emergency, disaster or crisis occurs.
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing Teen
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
