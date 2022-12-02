Read full article on original website
Raymond 2019 Reserve Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Juicy, tempting red and black fruit flavors follow a minty nose of Thai basil and raspberries in this lightly tannic but full-bodied wine. An almost silky texture and easy drinkability make it inviting to sip. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Reserve Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Cline 2020 Rock Carved Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
This wine tastes rich, smooth and easy, offering generous vanilla and maple notes over very ripe plums, cherries and mint accents. Soft tannins and a broad texture give it a mouth-coating effect. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. N/A,Buy Now. Designation. Rock Carved. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Lasseter 2019 Reminiscence Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma Valley)
Chocolate in all its glory is at the core of this deep, lavish and rich wine. Dark chocolate and cooked blackberry aromas lead to subtly spicy cocoa, cinnamon and espresso flavors and a lingering, chocolaty finish. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Reminiscence. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Taub Family Vineyards 2019 Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Concentrated, contained and very young, this powerful, full-bodied wine tastes jam-packed with dark berries and dark chocolate while firm, fine-grained tannins give it a big mouthfeel. Time will improve the feel of this multifaceted wine and allow its flavors to further complexify. Best 2028–2040. Jim Gordon. rating. 96. Price.
Goldschmidt 2019 Forefathers Lone Tree Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
After a subtle, spicy, dark-fruit aroma, this wine opens up on the palate to show excellent depth in blueberries, dark chocolate and black cherries. A nicely firm texture of fine-grained tannins and a full body add great structure for continued improvement with age. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating.
Gallo Signature Series 2019 Gina Gallo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Plush and powerful, this gentle giant of a wine offers complexity, depth and concentration. Tempting, spicy oak accents are intimately woven with deep blueberries, dark plums and black currants on a velvety texture of soft tannins for a layered expression. Best from 2025–2035. Jim Gordon. rating. 95. Price. $55,Buy...
MacRostie 2019 Manzana Vineyard Pinot Noir (Green Valley)
Both savory and fruity, this medium- to full-bodied wine elicits redwood forest, dark plums, black tea and black cherries on a moderately tannic and slightly tangy texture. It is well balanced for drinking through 2028. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Manzana Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Lasseter 2019 Paysage Red (Sonoma Valley)
Captivating spices, wood smoke and exotic fruits pull you into this rich wine with the first sniff. Deep black currants, blueberries, tobacco and dark-chocolate flavors flood the sip with richness and complexity. An assertive toasted-oak streak runs through this Merlot-based blend yet the fruit flavors stand up to it. Jim Gordon.
Castle Rock 2021 Pinot Noir (Central Coast)
Juicy aromas of cherry and strawberry meet with turned earth and singed bark on the nose of this bottling. There's a light tension to the palate, where muddled plum and mulberry flavors are decorated with light smoke. Matt Kettmann. rating. 87. Price. $12,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
Indomita 2021 Gran Reserva Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
A nose of licorice and bay leaf aromas introduce a wine of herbaceous character. Lively acidity backs flavors of red plum, berries and herbs on the light palate. It finishes with smoky notes in the aftertaste. Jesica Vargas. rating. 89. Price. $11,Buy Now. Designation. Gran Reserva. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Casas del Bosque 2020 Reserva Single Vineyard Pinot Noir (Casablanca Valley)
Displaying a herbaceous character, this Pinot Noir from Chile's coastal region has an austere nose. Hints of flint lead to a palate with cherry and grass flavors. It has light notes of toasted oak in the finish. Jesica Vargas. rating. 88. Price. $14,Buy Now. Designation. Reserva Single Vineyard. Variety. Winery.
De Loach 2019 Forgotten Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma County)
This robust, fruity and moderately tannic wine will pair well with grills and roasts, as its firm texture and generous dark plum and blackberry flavors have plenty of power. Made from the fruit of several pre-Prohibition vineyards, the wine is full bodied, peppery and complex. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price.
Misiones de Rengo 2021 Merlot (Central Valley)
Aromas of vanilla and nutmeg are mild and sweet. Light tannins and good acidity provide a soft mouthfeel where ripe blackberry and cherry flavors meet. The medium finish exhibits notes of chocolate. Jesica Vargas. rating. 87. Price. $10,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size.
V. Sattui 2019 Ramazzotti Vineyard Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This gutsy, well-balanced and moderately tannic wine offers vivid blackberry and raspberry flavors on a nicely gripping texture. The wine is appetizing, satisfying and inviting. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $47,Buy Now. Designation. Ramazzotti Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Talley 2020 Rosemary's Pinot Noir (Arroyo Grande Valley)
Red plum and pomegranate aromas make for a fresh and vibrant nose on this bottling. The palate is well structured, clean and fresh, offering intense red-fruit flavors alongside light herb and baking spice. These elements will grow more prominent with time. Drink now–2040. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. $90,Buy...
Crū 2021 Paragon Vineyard Albariño (Edna Valley)
This bottling shows a lot of maritime and grassy influences, almost like a Sauvignon Blanc. Aromas of dried grass, apple and white flower emerge on the nose. The palate is packed with zippy acidity, driving through more grass and a light peach flavor as wet ash appears on the finish. Matt Kettmann.
Davies 2019 Simpkins Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Coombsville)
This smooth, relaxed and very ripe-tasting wine blends dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark plum and cinnamon flavors on a plush texture of fine-grained tannins. Best through 2029. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $115,Buy Now. Designation. Simpkins Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 15%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Winemakers Selection 2021 Classic Series Rosé (California)
A good combination of fruit, floral and earth aromas engage the nose and the palate. Flavors of this wine suggest fresh strawberry, watermelon and just-cut grass, with a mineral note and hint of flint. Not overly complex, this well-balanced, light-bodied rosé can be enjoyed on its own or with a variety of dishes.
Viña Casablanca 2020 Nimbus Single Vineyard Merlot (Casablanca Valley)
Coming from Chile's coastal region, this wine has lively acidity lending freshness to the palate. The nose offers aromas of cinnamon and subtle cherry. It's medium in body, displaying flavors of red plum, cherry and dried herbs. Baking spices linger in the aftertaste. Jesica Vargas. rating. 90. Price. N/A,Buy Now.
Chalk Hill 2018 Clara's Vineyard Red (Chalk Hill)
Excellent concentration, deep fruit flavors and well-integrated oak spices all contribute to the appeal of this age-worthy wine made from 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, plus Malbec and Syrah. It offers nice pleasures now, with cinnamon and cedar aromas and juicy blackberry and black-currant flavors, and will drink best from 2025 through 2035. Jim Gordon.
