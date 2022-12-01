Read full article on original website
gastro.org
New program on diagnosis and management of IBS and CIC
Optimal care for patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) includes timely and accurate diagnosis, early initiation of therapies and effective communication. Brooks D. Cash, MD, FACP, FACG, FASGE, AGAF, RFF. In this animated on-demand activity, Dr. Brooks D. Cash, from the University of Texas Health...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
neurologylive.com
Interdisciplinary Care Teams in Epilepsy Care: Lucretia Long, ARPN-CNP
The associate clinical professor of neurology at OSU Wexner Medical Center discussed the state of interdisciplinary care for individuals with epilepsy, and how these care teams operate. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “It has a dramatic improvement in overall outcomes for patients and families with epilepsy, and...
neurologylive.com
New Prospective Data on Patients With Dravet Syndrome Inform Outcome Measurements in Trials
Data from the BUTTERFLY study of 36 children with Dravet syndrome have provided 12-month measurements of neurodevelopment, clinical status, quality of life, and executive function. Investigators expressed that these data will help inform future trial outcome measures. Data from the BUTTERFLY study suggest that over the course of 12 months,...
neurologylive.com
Transition to Adult Care Is Inconsistent for Patients With Dravet Syndrome, Survey Suggests
A survey conducted in conjunction with the Dravet Syndrome Foundation suggests that many patients with DS do not undergo the transition of care from pediatric to adult neurology providers, with caregivers of those who did expressing some concerns about the process. The findings of an electronic survey of adult individuals...
