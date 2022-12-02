ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Follow The Freshman: Peter Flores

As we near the end of the year, we must focus on the future of Texas, which will be determined during the 88th legislative session, scheduled to begin on January 10th. The Texas Legislature is a bicameral body composed of a 31-member Senate and a 150-member House of Representatives. Here at RA News, we will look at the newbies that secured their spot by winning the general election on November 8th, 2022 – they will assume office on January 10, 2023.
Follow The Freshman: Jolanda Jones

Texas Secretary Of State Resigns

On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who is the state’s top election official, announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year. Scott sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott, stating his last day will be Dec. 31 to return to his private legal practice.
Greg Abbott And Dan Patrick Diverge Ahead Of The Legislative Session On Property Taxes, Power Grid

The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick want to use the state’s massive budget surplus to deliver property tax relief, but they appear split on how far to go — and how to pay for it. And in a starker contrast, Patrick has deemed it a top priority to continue fixing the power grid, while Abbott has declared the issue resolved.
State Board Of Education Rejects School Vouchers

Governor Greg Abbott and other far-right Texas Republicans will be fighting an even steeper hill when it comes to the school voucher programs they hope to enact in the next legislative session. The Republican-controlled State Board of Education voted 11-2 to reject school vouchers earlier this month. For years, school...
Non-Medical Home Remediation Study Could Be Game-Changer For Texas Medicaid Patients

Evidence from a recent national study of Medicaid benefits shows that newly implemented programs utilizing preventative products and services to address respiratory and other health issues resulted in improved outcomes for Medicaid enrollees. The result of using these non-medical programs was that patients had fewer emergency room visits, took fewer sick days, and ultimately saved on the cost of their medical care.
Texas Republican Going After Companies That Help Employees Get Abortions

Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Dallas) has filed a bill to end tax subsidies for businesses that help employees obtain abortions. Since reproductive choice was overturned as a constitutional right by he Supreme Court earlier this year, it has become very difficult for Texans to obtain abortions. Doctors can only perform them in lifesaving circumstances, which has led to a horrific trail of blood as medical professionals try to navigate the nebulously worded statutes. Medication-induced abortions are still available through the mail and are being protected by an executive order from President Joe Biden. Many Texans simply go to other states such as New Mexico where the procedure is still legal.
This Texas Man Designed A Suit To Swim With Alligators

Some people in Texas, as in all the U.S. South, are quite fans of alligators. But Gary Saurage just took this alligator enthusiasm to another level. Saurage is the owner of Gator Country Adventure Park, a sanctuary that takes care of alligators abandoned or donated by other institutions such as Zoos. Gary’s space works very close to Texas authorities and with local universities, but Gary has another particularity, he designed an alligator suit that allows him to swim among the alligators in the sanctuary.
Jewish Texans See Surge in Antisemitism as a Precursor to Fascism

As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader. “It made me...
AUSTIN, TX
Former Gov. Rick Perry Is The Latest Politician To Support Sport Betting In Texas

Sports betting is a huge business all over the world, in Texas, nevertheless, sports betting is currently illegal along with casinos, except for three casinos operating legally on Native American territory. A very large number of persons and organizations are trying to change that and the most recent political figure that advocates for the legalization of this practice is former Governor Rick Perry.
Austin, TX
