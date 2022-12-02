Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
WLOX
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
WTOK-TV
Sumter County man receives Alabama Farmers Federation award
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Farmers Federation member, Pat Buck, was honored with the Senior Leader Award from the Alabama Farmers Federation during an awards ceremony Monday. An SCFF member for more than 45 years, Buck also served as the group’s president for 25 years. At the state...
wcbi.com
A Columbus Cheer team posts a video on Tik Tok that becomes viral
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next viral video you see may have some local flavor. The Columbus Middle School Cheer team’s answer to a Tik Tok challenge and its follow-up videos have received Millions of views. The next time you scroll through Tik Tok you may see some...
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
WTOK-TV
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An expected political announcement was made Monday. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023. Calhoun has been the long-time chief deputy for Sheriff Billy Sollie, who announced in mid-November he would not be seeking another term. Calhoun told...
WTOK-TV
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is opening in the Queen City all to help children with autism. Dr. Kayley Sanger, the Mississippi Clinical Director at The Growing Tree, said the center provides quality personalized services to help families affected by autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays. “We...
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
WTOK-TV
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News 11 that deputies were called about a disturbance on Jeff Davis School Road just before 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was immediately transported for medical care. Lauderdale County Coroner...
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County. A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said...
WDAM-TV
Town of Sandersville deals with discolored water
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville is facing some water problems and they’ve been constant the past few days. The main issue: discolored water flowing from the town’s taps. Sandersville has three water wells- one elevated and two in the ground. The elevated tank was recently...
WTOK-TV
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description. A report that a...
WTOK-TV
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Friday night crash damaged the light at the intersection of HWY-19S and Long Creek Road. MDOT has installed temporary stop signs at the intersections and it is functioning as a two-way stop with HWY-19S acting as the through road. Starting Monday around 9 A.M. repairs...
One dead, two injured in Carthage shooting
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man. […]
WDAM-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
