Kansas State Wildcats add junior college linebacker to 2023 football recruiting class
Kansas State’s newest football recruit is a linebacker from the junior college ranks.
The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program
The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
Why Keenan Garber changed positions ... and how it helped K-State win Big 12 title
Lawrence-native Keenan Garber made the decision to switch to defensive back midway through the year. It paid off in a big way ... and helped K-State capture a Big 12 championship.
Every Man a Wildcat
Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip. If you don’t...
Surreal postseason matchup with Alabama awaits Kansas State Wildcats at Sugar Bowl
Kansas State’s reward for winning the Big 12 championship: A date with Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
K-State and Alabama Sugar Bowl bound
Kansas State and Alabama are slated to play in the Sugar Bowl after a chaotic weekend in college football. Alabama’s college playoff hopes were high after TCU and USC suffered losses in their respective championship games, but fell short of making the cut. K-State is riding high off of...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
BSU recites a list of requests for Washburn administration
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Washburn Black Student Union held a “Peaceful Takeover Rally” where students protested against faculty’s silence following the Halloween incident with Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. During the protest, BSU...
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
'Subs-N-Such,' home of the 'Kitchen Sink' celebrates 40 years in MHK
Just over 30 years ago, Paula and Darrin Frey took over as owners of 'Subs-N-Such' sandwich shop in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1992, Paula, who was an employee at 'Subs-N-Such' at the time suggested to the owners it may be time for them to officially retire and sell the business following the owners experiencing some health issues.
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream
After a midterm election that many in Kansas and the country hoped was a return to normalcy, we’re faced with a deeply disconcerting fact. We don’t live in normal times. In Topeka, we saw the worst of bare-knuckle partisanship on Monday. Incoming House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, threatened Democrats’ committee posts if they […] The post Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
