150+ deals on the best gifts for kids: Nintendo, Melissa & Doug and more
Still looking to grab some of those leftover best Cyber Monday toy deals? You're in luck, because there are still amazing deals to be had on everything the little one in your life wants. To save you time while you shop, we've combed through more than 100 of the best Cyber Monday toy deals that are still available.
You can still find popular toy deals, like the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse and classic board games like Connect 4 , on sale but things are move quickly. There are still plenty of opportunities to save money at retailers like Amazon , Melissa & Doug , Walmart and The Disney Store , but when you see a great deal, snag it. With prices are fluctuating and potential shipping delays ahead, now is the time to buy
Featured toy deals
Magna-Tiles deal: 25% off
Magna-Tiles are the perfect toy for the creatively-minded kid (or adult, for that matter). They have all the flexibility of Lego, but they pack flat, which makes them great for travel—and it's hard to understate how satisfying it is to hear them snap magnetically together. Now at 25% off following Cyber Monday, the Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set is the toy your kids will love. Or check out the rest of the Top 10 List.
Magna-Tiles at Amazon for $97.49
Lite Brite Classic deal: 58% off
Debuting all the way back in 1967, there's a reason the Lite Brite is still a popular toy after all these years: it's fun, it's creative and it can occupy kids (and adults) of all ages. If that isn't reason enough to buy one, this Cyber Monday you can still score a classic Lite Brite for less than $10.
Lite Brite at Amazon for $8.39
10 best Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop
- Lite Brite Classic for $8.39 (Save $11.60)
- Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Builder w/ Storage Bucket for $20.99 (Save $4)
- Paw Patrol, True Metal Total City Rescue Vehicle Playset for $23 (Save $6.54)
- LOL Surprise Mall for $24.99 (Save $30)
- Lego Super Mario Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set $30.99 (Save $29)
- Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)
- Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)
- Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage for $90.97 (Save $150.02)
- Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set 110-piece kit for $97.49 (Save $32.50)
- Step2 Neat & Tidy Cottage Outdoor Playhouse for Kids for $156 (Save $42)
If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.
- Connect 4 for $7.49 at Amazon (Save $4.50)
- Kinetic Sand Scents Ice Cream Treats Playset for $8.81 (Save $6.18)
- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset for $9.04 (Save $7.95)
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Buildings Block Set for $10.71 (Save $17.28)
- DC Multiverse Batman in Hazmat Suite Action Figure for $13.59 (Save $6.40)
- Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog for $13.49 at Amazon (Save $2.50)
- Bluey Garbage Truck for $16.14 (Save $11.85)
- Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! 6 Piece Pretend Play Set at Amazon for $19.11 (Save $23.88)
- USA Toyz Rocket Ship Pop Up Kids Tent for $22.99 (Save $32)
- National Geographic Rocks & Fossils 200-piece kit for $24.99 (Save $5)
Best board game deals
Save on Clue, Scrabble, Jenga and more
Put the screens down and have some fun with family board games, starting with classic like Sorry! , and keep the fun going with these other great deals on all types of board games.
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game for $6 (Save $5.99)
- Jenga Classic Game for $8.39 (Save $7.60)
- Sorry! Kids Board Game for $9.97 (Save $2.02)
- Scrabble Board Game for $11.99 (Save $10)
- The Game of LIFE by Hasbro for $13.20 (Save $8.79)
- Ticket to Ride Board Game for $25 (Save $30)
- Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game for $27.99 (Save $12)
- Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $100.67 (Save $9.32)
Amazon toy deals
Save on Playmobil, Barbie and Nerf
Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf guns , Lego sets and more for less right now.
- Hahaland Baby Teething Toys for $18.39 with on-page coupon (Save $11.60)
- CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $18.74 (Save $9.25)
- Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! 6 Piece Pretend Play Set at Amazon for $19.11 (Save $23.88)
- Hollywood Hair Extension Maker for Girls for $19.99 (Save $10)
- Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles for $22.99 (Save $10)
- LOL Surprise Mall for $24.99 (Save $30)
- Crayola Ultimate Light Board for $26.09 at Amazon (Save $10.10)
- Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 (Save $20.99)
- Playmobil James Bond Aston Martin for $69.99 (Save $20)
- Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set 110-piece kit for $97.49 (Save $32.50)
- KidKraft Grand Gourmet Corner Wooden Play Kitchen with Washer for $122.99 (Save $167)
Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech
- Vakzovy Kids Dual Camera Touchscreen Smart Watch for Kids for $39.95 (Save $10)
- Wishouse Walkie Talkies for Kids for $52.99 (Save $18)
- VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2 for $53.88 (Save $9)
- LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids’ Learning Tablet for $101.99 (Save $38)
- XPLORA X5 Play - Watch Phone for Children (4G) for $149.99 (Save $50)
- Apple 10.2-Inch iPad from $299 (Save $30)
Walmart toy deals
Save big on Lego, Fisher-Price and more
Shop toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from classics like Mr. Potato Head to Barbie Camper sets . Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.
- Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy For Kids Ages 2 and Up for $5 (Save $9)
- Bright Starts Press & Glow Spinner Baby Toy for $8.99 (Save $2.20)
- Sorry! Kids Board Game for $9.97 (Save $2.02)
- Bright Starts Tummy Time Prop & Play Sloth for $17.98 (Save $12.01)
- Disney's Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Doll Set for $19.97 (Save $5)
- Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Blaster for $31.49 (Save $10.50)
- Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport for $35 (Save $9.99)
- Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)
- Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Bluey and Bingo Figures and Accessories for $73.87 (Save $15.13)
- Arealer All Terrain Remote Control Car for $139.99 (Save $40)
Lego Toy deals
Major savings on Lego Star Wars , Lego Mario sets and more
Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found—as low as $7 for a Lego Mario set .
Amazon Lego deals
- Lego Super Mario Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set for $6.99 (Save $3)
- Lego Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon for $27.99 (Save $7)
- Lego Super Mario Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set $30.99 (Save $29)
- Lego City Farmers Market Van for $30.99 (Save $14)
- Lego DUPLO Town Race Cars Cool Car-Race for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter featuring 3 Mini figures for $50.94 (Save $9.05)
- Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box for $57.99 (Save $12)
- Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama for $71.99 (Save $18)
Walmart Lego deals
- Lego City Stuntz Value Set for $14.97 (Save $9)
- Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set for $39.97 (Save $10.02)
- Lego Creator Animals Bundle for $39.97 (Save $20)
- Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar for $32 (Save $12.01)
- Lego Minecraft The Ice Castle for $39.99 (Save $10)
Advanced Lego Sets on sale (lots of pieces!)
- Lego Star Wars The Child with 1,075 pieces for $71.99 (Save $18)
- Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama with 1,000 pieces for $71.99 (Save $18)
- Lego Technic Porsche 911 with 1,580 pieces for $145 (Save $34.99)
- Lego Optimus Prime with 1,508 pieces for $144.99 (Save $35)
- Lego Ideas Tree House with 3,036 pieces for $174.99 (Save $75)
- Lego Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate with 1,019 pieces for $244.99 (Save $18)
Melissa & Doug toy deals
Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.
- Vehicles Chunky Puzzle, 9 Pieces for $9.09 (Save $3.90)
- Play-Time Produce Vegetables for $12.49 (Save $12.50)
- Benson Black Lab Puppy Dog Stuffed Animal for $13.29 (Save $5.70)
- Round The City Rescue Rug & Vehicle Set for $19 (Save $18.99)
- Mine to Love Bedtime Play Set for $19.99 (Save $20)
- Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 (Save $21.50)
- Cozy Cottage Play Tent for $38.99 (Save $26)
- Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 (Save $55)
- Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)
Squishmallows toy deals
If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.
- Squishville Deluxe Academy Playset for $13.99 (Save $14)
- Gracia The Meerkat Squishmallow for $15 (Save $10)
- Disney 14-inch Abu Plush Squishmallow for $15.49 (Save $9.50)
- Jaiya The Sushi 16 -inch Squishmallow for $17.50 (Save $7.49)
- Squishville Rock and Roller Disco Playset for $19.50 (Save $8.49)
- Wamina The Blue Frog Squishmallow for $19.99 (Save $5)
- Johanna The Cauldron 10-inch Squishmallow for $24.99 (Save $5)
- Arnel The Popcorn 10 -inch Squishmallow for $24.99 (Save $5)
- Austin The Avocado with Santa Hat 12-inch Squishmallow for $36.99 (Save $3)
- Squishville Ski Chalet for $48.16 (Save $6.83)
Kid-friendly video game deals
Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.
Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $29.99 at Amazon for $53.16 (Save $6.83)
- Splatoon 3 for $44.99 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $49.94 at Amazon (Save $10.05)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $49.94 at Amazon (Save $10.08)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $55.90 at Amazon (Save $4.10)
Playstation 5
- Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for $12.99 at Best Buy (Save $17)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition for $29 at Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed for $29.98 at Amazon (Save $20.01)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection for $27.25 at Amazon (Save $12.74)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach for $29 at Amazon (Save $10.99)
Xbox One
- NASCAR 21: Ignition for $9.99 at Amazon (Save $8)
- The Sims 4 for $11.99 at Amazon (Save $4.13)
- Family Feud for $14.98 at Amazon (Save $15.01)
- Disney Classic Games Collection for $18.99 at Amazon (Save $11)
- Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled for $19.50 at Amazon (Save $20.49)
- Crash 4: It’s About Time for $24.99 at Amazon (Save $35)
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion for $26.04 at Amazon (Save $13.95)
- Carnival Games for $26.45 at Amazon (Save $13.54)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $28.40 at Amazon (Save $11.59)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $28.99 at Amazon (Save $21)
- F1 2022 for $29 at Amazon (Save $30.99)
shopDisney toy deals
Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys
Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. Get free shipping on your order with code FREESHIP .
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure Pin for $9.98 (Save $8.01)
- Disney Designer Collection Moana Hinged Pin for $9.98 (Save $25.01)
- Tangled’s Rapunzel Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
- Sleeping Beauty Aurora Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
- Snow White Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
- The Little Mermaid Ariel Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
- Raya and the Last Dragon Raya Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
- Black Panther Talking Action Figure for $22 (Save $7.99)
- Captain America Shield for $22 (Save $2.99)
- Spider-Man Web-Shooters for $22 (Save $3)
- Star Wars Darth Vader Talking Action Figure for $22 (Save $8)
- Disney Animators’ Collection Belle Doll 16" for $25 (Save $5)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Action Figure Set for $26.99 (Save $10)
- Jessie Interactive Talking Action Figure 15" for $28 (Save $4.95)
- Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure 12" for $28 (Save $4.95)
- Mickey Mouse and Friends Castle Stacking Block Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Playset for $129.95 (Save $10)
Toys R Us toy deals
Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more
The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.
- Sweet Scented Chocolate Moose Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $25.49 (Save $3.50)
- Signature Comfy Panda Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $27.19 (Save $4.80)
- Remote Control Stunt Mongoose Glow Racer Set for $38.24 (Save $51.75)
- Happy Together Cottage Dollhouse Playset for $53.54 (Save $16.45)
Target toy deals
Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys
Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.
- Lego Star Wars Duel on Mandalore for $17.99 (Save $2)
- Lego Minecraft The Ruined Portal Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
- Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit for $24.49 (Save $5.50)
- VTech Count & Win Sports Center with Basketball and Soccer Ball for $27.49 (Save $7.50)
- Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)
How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week, sometimes called Cyber Monday Week.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. This year, we saw nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Although Black Friday 2022 is behind us, whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, you can still find a great deal on Amazon.
What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?
There are tons of toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get 50% off the Amazon Kids Echo Dot (5th Gen) , making it $30 at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasters — taking the toy's price down from $41.99 to $31.49.
Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?
Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug , Walmart , shopDisney , Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from Lego , Barbie , Nerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.
