32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
The World’s Largest Village Made Entirely Of Gingerbread Is In NYC
As December calls time for the annual family gingerbread house bake-off, no matter how much effort you put in to beat Grandma this year, it’ll still be no match for Jon Lovitch’s Gingerbread Lane. Lovitch has been the owner and creative visionary behind what the Guinness Book of World Records has deemed the “largest entirely edible gingerbread village.” The project grew from its 12 original houses, inspired by the storefronts of Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri to its record-breaking number of 1,251 houses. The entirely edible village—that’s right, with no cardboard backings—has traveled to cities such as Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Boston, Baltimore, Hartford, Philadelphia, and more for the past 25+ years. And this year, it has settled in NYC’s Essex Market on the Lower East Side!
15 Best Places To See Santa In NYC This Holiday Season
We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas, and that means there’s still time to stop by and see Santa Claus if you’re in NYC! We know there’s so many things do in December leading up to the holidays, but you’ve got to at least stop and say hi to ‘ol Saint Nick. Whether you’re looking to snap a photo with the jolly man, or just want to check and see if you’re on the naughty or nice list, we’ve got some places to do it! Macy’s free Santaland winter takeover has been open for a few weeks now, and Santa will be here taking photos until Christmas Eve (Dec 24)! The meet and greet takes place on the 8th floor of the Herald Square Macy’s and reservations are required. RSVPs are able to be made on their website 5 days prior to seeing Santa. Also an important note, an RSVP only claims a spot in line for that day, rather than a specific time. You’re also able to purchase your photo with Santa for a small cost! Make your reservation here. Where: 151 W 34th St, Floor 8
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
Brooklyn man claims landlord is trying to push him out of his $450 apartment with live chickens running in yard and green liquid seeping from the ceiling
Francis Roberts says he's suffered "heartless" harassment by his landlord in an effort to force him out of his rent-stabilized Brooklyn apartment.
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
An Impressive 3,000-Square-Foot Electronic Music Venue Has Opened On The LES
Following the success of their rooftop restaurant-to-nightclub concept, Creatures of all Kind, Full:Life Hospitality Group has brought their newest project to the Lower East Side. Known as Virgo, this massive new venue serves as Manhattan’s latest nightclub spinning sounds of high-tech deep house music. Located at 342 Grand Street, Virgo comes from an impressive team of nightlife entrepreneurs responsible for the cities most popular venues. Upon reading the venue name your astrology senses may have tingled, and rightfully so. The nightclub’s name takes after co-founder Thatcher Shultz’s zodiac sign: Virgo. “Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn’t had a great lounge in electronic, house, and disco in recent years,” says co-founder Thatcher Shultz, who also created venues such as Make Believe at the SIXTY LES Hotel, Her Name Was Carmen, and Kind Regards. “Now that the city’s consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them.” In terms of the venue’s design, the purple shag-carpeted “Boiler Room” in the back of the establishment draws inspiration from the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek and showcases a variety of music from DJs on a separate audio system.
A Stunning Revolving Sculpture Will Illuminate Lincoln Center This Month
New York City is all decked out for the holidays, and Moët & Chandon is adding onto the spirit of the season with a new public sculpture at Lincoln Center. “Your Voices,” an illuminated revolving public sculpture by contemporary British artist Es Devlin, is a celebration of cultural connection in the most linguistically diverse place on the planet–NYC. It’s meant to bring people together in celebration of connection and diversity. Installed on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza, the sculpture is formed from 700 glowing cords–each one representing the 700 languages currently spoken in NYC. As the sculpture spins, it acts as a sort of lens for the viewer. The viewer’s perspective is changed as the sculpture turns, demonstrating how our perspectives are shaped by various things. A soundscape composed by the contemporary composers, Polyphonia, also accompanies the sculpture. The phrase “Only connect, and live in fragments no longer” from EM Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End is translated into multiple languages.
weldbham.com
New York Wants to Hire a ‘Rat Czar’ (And It Pays Well)
NNew York and rats, mice and all kinds of rodents have been synonymous for years. But the municipality wants to put an end to this unpleasant relationship, and to do so, it prepares to wage war on rodents with a ridiculous job offer: if it “Driven”, “Determined” and has a “killer instinct”.Apply for the post “Director of Rat Suppression” – Whose salary varies Between 120,000 and 170,000 dollars (between 114,000 and 161,000 euros) per year.
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
Woman who damaged security cameras at Queens subway station sought
The NYPD is searching for a woman who damaged security cameras at a Queens subway station last month, authorities said Tuesday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
