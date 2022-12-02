Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia
Deborah Scott, CEO of Georgia STAND-UP, talks with Trymaine Lee about door-knocking in Georgia for the Senate runoff election and why focusing on the voter was the key strategy for engagement and boosting turnout.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
'We've got the truth on our side': Arizona certifies midterm results despite GOP complaints
Arizon's top officials on Monday certified the midterm election results, formalizing victories for Democrats. Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 6, 2022.
thecomeback.com
Horrible Herschel Walker update revealed
As Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign in what appears to be a very close race with incumbent Raphael Warnock, it seems that many Georgia Republicans have lost hope in Walker winning the hotly-contested runoff election, even despite some powerful allies coming to Walker’s support.
MSNBC
Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election
Atlana Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein joins Morning Joe on the final day before the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
All eyes on Georgia as Election Day gets underway in runoff
Atlanta Journal Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell joins Morning Joe on Election Day in Georgia to discuss the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Runoff candidates campaign across Georgia ahead of election
U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Raphael Warnock and football legend Herschel Walker campaigned all weekend ahead of the runoff election in Georgia. Early voting shows Warnock in a position of strength while Walker has not responded to the latest abuse allegations from a former partner. Dec. 5, 2022.
WRDW-TV
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
MSNBC
Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote
The Georgia U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is analyzed by voting rights and politics experts live on the ground in Atlanta on the eve of the official voting day. “In Georgia we have critical needs,” voting rights activist LaTosha Brown tells Joy Reid. “I think the people of Georgia are saying… this is the time to really make sure we have representation… that is going to fight for the people of Georgia."Dec. 6, 2022.
The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections
Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
atlantanewsfirst.com
College students shed light on Georgia voting law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.
UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
More U.S. counties lack a clear racial majority (And people are getting along pretty well)
In 152 counties, no racial group makes up more than half the population. The post More U.S. counties lack a clear racial majority (And people are getting along pretty well) appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
texasbreaking.com
Georgia: Teenager Got Shot in his leg while Campaigning for Raphael Warnock in the State
On 1st December, Thursday a 15-year-old youngster was shot in his leg during canvassing for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in Savannah city. According to the investigators, the bullet came through a door of a home in the city. How the teenager got shot in Georgia?. According to The New York...
erienewsnow.com
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
thecomeback.com
Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
