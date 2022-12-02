ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Horrible Herschel Walker update revealed

As Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign in what appears to be a very close race with incumbent Raphael Warnock, it seems that many Georgia Republicans have lost hope in Walker winning the hotly-contested runoff election, even despite some powerful allies coming to Walker’s support.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

Atlana Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein joins Morning Joe on the final day before the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.Dec. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Runoff candidates campaign across Georgia ahead of election

U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Raphael Warnock and football legend Herschel Walker campaigned all weekend ahead of the runoff election in Georgia. Early voting shows Warnock in a position of strength while Walker has not responded to the latest abuse allegations from a former partner. Dec. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

The Georgia U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is analyzed by voting rights and politics experts live on the ground in Atlanta on the eve of the official voting day. “In Georgia we have critical needs,” voting rights activist LaTosha Brown tells Joy Reid. “I think the people of Georgia are saying… this is the time to really make sure we have representation… that is going to fight for the people of Georgia."Dec. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections

Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder concert for Warnock, pandemic mental toll, checks stolen from the mail

LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Stevie Wonder's concert for Warnock, the pandemic's mental health toll, and checks disappearing from the mail. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 5. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Stevie Wonder played a virtual concert for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Campaign New data is showing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of Georgia's children, and checks are disappearing from the mail across the state. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy