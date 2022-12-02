Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Festival of Lights continues Saturday evening in Richland
Richland Wash. — Saturday evening in Richland, the Festival of Lights celebration continued. The events started at John Dam plaza with a light show set to music, until after 7 pm, when the Lighted Boat Parade from the Clover Island Yacht Club made an appearance, followed by a firework show to close off the evening.
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Irrigon to Light Christmas Tree on Sunday at Event Pavilion
Irrigon’s Christmas Tree Lighting celebration will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4 at the event pavilion. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. For more information, call Irrigon City Hall at 541-922-3047.
FOX 11 and 41
New Alphabet House replica debuting at Winter Wonderland in Richland
Richland, Wash. – The seventh annual Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at John Dam Plaza in Richland. This year the latest alphabet home scale model is set to debut. The mini homes are replicas of the government-built houses designed during World War II to...
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that...
Yakima Herald Republic
'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside
Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Storm Closings, Cancellations and Delays
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. All Kennewick schools will start two hours late tomorrow. No school breakfast will be served. Canceled classes include high school zero-hour, AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM ECEAP, and AM Keewaydin Discovery Center. AM sports practices are also canceled.
FOX 11 and 41
Walla Walla County Emergency Management shares warming centers will open Saturday
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Emergency Warming Centers throughout Walla Walla will be open Saturday December 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The center will be located at the New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main, Walla Walla. Volunteers are requested for the center. If you would like to help at the...
610KONA
Winter Weather Causing Wrecks in the Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to use caution today, as snow blankets much of the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. The State Patrol is reporting several collisions on I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla, Oregon. According to a Twitter post from the law enforcement agency, the causing factor in the majority of these collisions is exceeding a safe speed for conditions. State Patrol is asking you to please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this winter weather.
Breaking | Snow storm forces Tri-City school delays. Hanford workers on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
KIMA TV
Walmart drivers and law enforcement agencies team up to gather presents for sick children
YAKIMA -- A young cancer survivor decided to turn her tragedy into something positive for local communities and her father, who's also a Umatilla County Sheriff Deputy, helped make that happen. Officer Mike Ellwood's daughter, Jasmine Ellwood, was diagnosed with cancer at 15 years old. After she was in remission,...
Lost and abandoned Tri-Cities pets will have a new home by Christmas 2023. What’s changing?
The cities took control of the shelter after a report showed overcrowding and other problems.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…
This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR
OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
Comments / 0