KEPR

Festival of Lights continues Saturday evening in Richland

Richland Wash. — Saturday evening in Richland, the Festival of Lights celebration continued. The events started at John Dam plaza with a light show set to music, until after 7 pm, when the Lighted Boat Parade from the Clover Island Yacht Club made an appearance, followed by a firework show to close off the evening.
FOX 11 and 41

New Alphabet House replica debuting at Winter Wonderland in Richland

Richland, Wash. – The seventh annual Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at John Dam Plaza in Richland. This year the latest alphabet home scale model is set to debut. The mini homes are replicas of the government-built houses designed during World War II to...
FOX 11 and 41

Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that...
Yakima Herald Republic

'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
98.3 The KEY

Storm Closings, Cancellations and Delays

(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. All Kennewick schools will start two hours late tomorrow. No school breakfast will be served. Canceled classes include high school zero-hour, AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM ECEAP, and AM Keewaydin Discovery Center. AM sports practices are also canceled.
610KONA

Winter Weather Causing Wrecks in the Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to use caution today, as snow blankets much of the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. The State Patrol is reporting several collisions on I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla, Oregon. According to a Twitter post from the law enforcement agency, the causing factor in the majority of these collisions is exceeding a safe speed for conditions. State Patrol is asking you to please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this winter weather.
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
NEWStalk 870

Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…

This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...

