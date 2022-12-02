Read full article on original website
5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023
2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...
ABC: As construction adds jobs, recession is more likely
Construction is on a hiring spree, netting 20,000 jobs in November. Year over year, it recorded a change of 248,000, or 3.3%, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Nonresidential construction employment added 16,300 positions last month, with growth in all three...
Apartment transactions plummet
Higher borrowing costs are continuing to make it harder for apartment buyers to underwrite new properties, which is showing up in the transaction market. Apartment transactions fell by double digits for the second consecutive month in October, plummeting 52% year over year to $14.8 billion, according to a new report from MSCI Real Assets shared with Multifamily Dive.
