Amazon SageMaker now permits you to evaluate the efficiency of a brand new model of a mannequin serving stack with the presently deployed model previous to a full manufacturing rollout utilizing a deployment security observe referred to as shadow testing. Shadow testing might help you determine potential configuration errors and efficiency points earlier than they affect end-users. With SageMaker, you don’t must put money into constructing your shadow testing infrastructure, permitting you to give attention to mannequin growth. SageMaker takes care of deploying the brand new model alongside the present model serving manufacturing requests, routing a portion of requests to the shadow model. You may then evaluate the efficiency of the 2 variations utilizing metrics akin to latency and error charge. This offers you larger confidence that manufacturing rollouts to SageMaker inference endpoints gained’t trigger efficiency regressions, and helps you keep away from outages because of unintentional misconfigurations.

