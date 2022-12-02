ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces charges from Sunday incident

Fremont police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for a report of an impaired male. The investigation resulted in Alexander W. Marchand, 19, of Fremont being arrested for DUI +.15 and resisting arrest first offense.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets eight years in prison on gun and drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over eight years behind bars after being found with drugs at a local hotel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Joseph Thompson, 24, was sentenced Monday to 100 months in prison for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen with pipe runs off armed robber in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln teen used a pipe to threaten away an armed robber. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 800 block of Darren Ave. around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a reported robbery. Officials said officers talked to the 45-year-old female victim. She...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa man receives prison time for transporting explosives

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Iowa received two years of prison time for transporting explosives in Omaha. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 61-year-old Ricky Wynn, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced on in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2. Wynn was convicted for transporting explosive materials with intent to injure and sentenced to 24 months in prison. Wynn will have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs man arrested, accused of stabbing his wife

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft

CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klin.com

Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to drug and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 38-year-old James Michael Melbourne was sentenced Friday to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.

(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
GLENWOOD, IA

