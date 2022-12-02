CHARLOTTE --- After the past two weeks, expectations weren’t high for North Carolina against a team that was better across the board, but even by those standards, this was an absolute drubbing with the Clemson Tigers beating the Tar Heels in the ACC Championship by a final score of 39-10. The cold hard truth is that North Carolina starts practically every game at a coaching disadvantage. It’s why App State scored 40 points in a single quarter, why Georgia Tech and NC State could come into Chapel Hill and win with quarterbacks that no one had ever heard of, or why they don’t even look competitive when up against a team that has out-recruited them. Getting out-coached in losses has been a constant. The difference in the wins and the losses is that Drake Maye’s performances couldn’t bail them out.

1 DAY AGO